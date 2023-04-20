Home » Volleyball: Tirol only needs one victory to top it all off
Sports

by admin
Volleyball

In the first season after returning to the Austrian Volley League (AVL), Hypo Tirol is only one win away from winning the championship. Innsbruck defeated Aich/Dob in the fourth game of the final series on Wednesday evening away in Bleiburg 3-0 (21, 15, 23). In the “Best of seven” series, Tyrol took a 3-1 lead and can already secure the title win in game five on Saturday (8:25 p.m., live on ORF Sport+) in Innsbruck.

Aich/Dob initially delivered a balanced match for Tirol in front of more than 1,100 spectators in the home arena. At 19:17, the southern Carinthians were ahead before the guests took command. Tirol won the first set 25:21 and followed up. Aich/Dob was now completely off the point, top attacker Juri Kruschkow was not a factor, while for the Tyroleans Luan Weber (18 points) scored point after point.

After just 40 minutes, the lead burgers were 0:2 behind. In the third set they reared up again, but Tirol scored the decisive points and blocked the first match ball to win.

GEPA/Matthias Trinkl

The Tyroleans (right) ultimately prevailed clearly in the fourth final game

“We played incredibly well as a team and did everything right tactically. They tried to come back, but we didn’t allow it,” said Tyrol head coach Stefan Chrtiansky in an ORF interview. Aich/Dob’s manager Martin Micheu was hard pressed and did not spare criticism of his team: “The performance was simply scandalous. That was a complete refusal to work from the middle of the first set. We have nothing more to gain in Tyrol.”

Austrian Volley League Men

Finale:
Aich/Dob Tyrol 0:3 1:3*
