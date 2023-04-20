Volleyball: Tirol only needs one victory to top it all off

Aich/Dob initially delivered a balanced match for Tirol in front of more than 1,100 spectators in the home arena. At 19:17, the southern Carinthians were ahead before the guests took command. Tirol won the first set 25:21 and followed up. Aich/Dob was now completely off the point, top attacker Juri Kruschkow was not a factor, while for the Tyroleans Luan Weber (18 points) scored point after point.

After just 40 minutes, the lead burgers were 0:2 behind. In the third set they reared up again, but Tirol scored the decisive points and blocked the first match ball to win.

GEPA/Matthias Trinkl



“We played incredibly well as a team and did everything right tactically. They tried to come back, but we didn’t allow it,” said Tyrol head coach Stefan Chrtiansky in an ORF interview. Aich/Dob’s manager Martin Micheu was hard pressed and did not spare criticism of his team: “The performance was simply scandalous. That was a complete refusal to work from the middle of the first set. We have nothing more to gain in Tyrol.”

Austrian Volley League Men