Mega brawl between Real Madrid and Partizan Belgrade: wrestling moves on the parquet, match suspended – Video

Punches, shoves and wrestling moves: the basketball game of Euroleague Between Real Madrid e Partizan Belgrade was suspended with less than two minutes remaining after a mega-brawl between players from both teams. Madrid were losing 95-80 at home – and was about to go down 2-0 in the playoff series – when a hard failure of the Madrid Guard Sergio Llull about the American Kevin Punter it angered the Partizan players and led to the eviction of the benches. Several punches were thrown and a couple of players, one from each team, were thrown at terra by opponents during the melee. Guerschon Yabuselecenter of Real, has tackled Dante Exum from behind and threw him to the ground as if he were in a ring.

The match officials spent several minutes watching the replay before deciding to cancel the game with exactly one minute and 40 seconds to go. The Euroleague website communicated that the victory was awarded to Partisan Belgrade. Game three of the best-of-five series is scheduled for Tuesday at Belgradebut the decisions of the Independent Disciplinary Judge of Euroleague Basketball are now awaited, who will issue a decision on accidents in the field. Exemplary measures are expected, with big disqualifications for the protagonists. The one who risks the most is the French player from Real Yabusele, who has literally overturned Exum.

What Yabusele does in Exum is something unspeakable.#EurolegaTipo pic.twitter.com/eglPHAezXv — Typical Day (@parallelecinico) April 27, 2023

The Partizan player left the Madrid stadium with his crutches for a serious injury. In a note, Euroleague Basketball “strongly condemns the events that occurred at the end of the game. These events do not represent the values ​​of respect that the league and its clubs promote and that the sport of basketball embodies”. The same Euroleague then specifies that the match has been declared officially finished after the brawl broke out because “when were they expelled the players who participated in the brawl and those who left the bench area, neither team had the minimum required Of two players each to finish the race”.