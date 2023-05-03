Famous note: Paul is expected to review his groin injury in a week or will miss G3-G5_Shams_Sun Team_Short time

Original title: Mingji: Paul is expected to review his groin injury in a week or will miss G3-G5

Beijing time on May 3, according to Ming Kee Shams, sources revealed that Suns point guard Chris Paul suffered a groin injury and is expected to be re-examined in a week. The Suns are preparing for the series. preparation.

According to a tip that Shams got, Paul will have an MRI later today.

Shams said: “The groin injury is very difficult to recover from. Any time you pull a soft tissue such as the groin or hamstring, it is difficult to heal in a short period of time. We will not know more until Paul has an MRI.”

“The next game the Suns play is (local time) Friday, and there are three days in between,” Shams continued. “Honestly, I’ve never seen a groin that healed in three days. You know, Paul is a veteran. The groin injury is really difficult to heal in a short time.”

In Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals on Tuesday, Paul walked back to the locker room, clutching his groin after a rebound in the third quarter. Immediately afterwards, the Suns officially announced that CP3 withdrew from the game due to tension in his left groin.

Things are tough for the Suns right now, trailing the Nuggets 0-2 overall in the series. Once Paul is unable to play again, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker need to stand up and take more responsibility.

The 37-year-old Paul averaged 35.7 minutes per game in this year’s playoffs, handing over 12.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.7 steals.

