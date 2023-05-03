Tolima ties with Sao Paulo in the debut of Juan Cruz Real

Tolima draws in Copa Sudamericana

The Tricolor Paulista took control of the game in the first half led on the pitch by Pablo Maia and Alisson.

However, Dorival Junior’s team had a lot of difficulties to be deep and barely had the first clearance at minute 27 when striker Luciano went hand in hand with goalkeeper Christian Vargas, who saved after closing. The play was annulled for offside.

Tolima, meanwhile, had great difficulty crossing the middle of the pitch and the ball barely reached striker Diego Herazo, who looked very lonely against the visiting defense.

For the second half, Real sent midfielders Yeison Guzmán and Juan Pablo Nieto onto the field, who changed the face of the Colombian team and got them into the game.

However, the same thing happened to the Ibagué team as to their rival in the first half: he dominated but was not deep, so the game had very few options in the arcs.

The clearest was once again for Sao Paulo when Juan recently entered, who went hand-in-hand with Vargas in a play riddled with errors but could not celebrate because the Colombian goalkeeper once again cleared the ball.

On May 23, for the fourth day, the Brazilian club will visit the Academia Puerto Cabello and a day later Tolima will face Tigre in Argentina.