Italy takes the pass for the second round and leaves no set on the street. Having beaten Canada, he reconfirms himself with Turkey, adding something more to his performance. Increased in substance compared to the onset.

Italy-Turkey 3-0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-22) — Ferdinando De Giorgi from Squinzano does not change the formation: against Turkey he sends the same team that had overtaken Canada onto the field. And the Azzurri respond well immediately against Adis Lagumdzija and his teammates (in Turkey, his brother also plays as the second opponent). A break of 4-5 points immediately sets the record straight and the Turks are forced to chase (in vain). Well the joke, but also the blue wall is good guard. Giannelli distributes well to his teammates trying to put everyone in the game immediately, Turkey flounders, with Michieletto still the reference point of the blue attack (7 points and 86%). The Turkish reception goes into pain and the first set ends on the side of the blues without jolts. The music does not change too much in the second set even if only Lavia maintains good percentages in attack, on the other hand the serve and block continue to do their job continuously. Russo (who was not at the European Championship a year ago) at the center of the net overshadows his opponents. Some burrs in reception due to the Turkish broadsides, but the blue spacecraft knows no obstacles. Italy leaves smoothly. See also Volleyball, women's A-1 Vallefoglia is safe, Rome can only hope

Without hesitation — Contrary to what had happened in the first match with Canada, here the blues do not give the Turks a chance to return to the match (5-1), they seal it and we see that they want to go to dinner “early” (considering the Start). There is room for Simone Anzani, one of the European gold veterans, to make his debut. Then the Italian defense does the rest, the Turks understand that it is not the evening and that they must bet everything on the match with Canada to break the pace by phase-2. Italy, on the other hand, is starting to think about the match against China that will close the group, then will wait patiently to understand who it will find in the round of 16 and especially when it will play.

The program — GROUP A (In Katowice, Poland) Today (2nd day) Serbia-Puerto Rico 3-0 (26-24, 25-21, 25-16); Ukraine-Tunisia 3-0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-15). Standings: Serbia 2 won 0 lost (6 points) Ukraine and Tunisia 1-1 (3); Puerto Rico 0-2 (0).

GROUP B (In Ljubljana, Slovenia)

Tuesday (3ª day) 11 am Brazil-Qatar (live Raisport); 2 pm Japan-Cuba (live Raisport and Sky Sport Uno). Standings: Brazil 2-0 (5), Cuba 1-1 (4), Japan 1-1 (3); Qatar 0-2 (0).

GROUP C (A Katowice)

Tuesday (3rd day) 17.30 Mexico-Bulgaria; 8.30 pm Poland-United States (live Sky Sport). Standings: Poland and United States 2-0 (6); Bulgaria and Mexico 0-2 (0).

ROUND D (A Ljubljana)

Tuesday (3rd day) 17.30 France-Cameroon; 20.30 Slovenia-Germany. Standings: France 2-0 (5) Slovenia 1-1 (4); Germany 1-1 (3); Cameroon 0-2 (0). See also Will Assassin's Creed Rift be set in Baghdad? The spin-off with Basim

GROUP E (And Lubiana)

Today (2ª day) Canada-China 3-0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-23); ITALY-Turkey 3-0. Standings: Italy 2-0 (6); Turkey and Canada 1-1 (3); China 0-2 (0).

GIRONE F (And Lubiana)

Today (2ª day) Argentina-Holland 2-3 (30-28, 25-20, 21-25, 25-27, 9-15); Iran 3-1 Egypt (25-14, 25-19, 22-25, 26-24). Standings: Netherlands and Iran 2-0 (5); Argentina 0-2 (2); Egypt 0-2 (0).

