Vondroušová celebrated her birthday in London, she is starting to like weed

Although grass is not one of Markéta Vondroušová’s favorite surfaces, the Czech tennis player is slowly starting to like her. After advancing to the second round of Wimbledon over American Payton Stearns, she told reporters that a different mental set-up and approach was helping her. Unlike last season, when she labored with an injured wrist, she appreciates being healthy and able to play. She also celebrated her 24th birthday in London.

