Italian Accenture Foundation ETS and Vodafone Foundation launch ReadyForIT+

ReadyForIT+ is a project selected by the Fund for the Digital Republic – Social enterprise. Registrations open for young people who do not study and do not work (NEET): free courses to become certified professionals in cybersecurity and web and mobile programming

Accenture Italian Foundation ETS e Vodafone Italy Foundationin partnership with profit and non-profit organizations operating in the field of digital training and personnel research and selection, announce the launch of ReadyForIT+, one of the winning projects of the Onlife tender promoted by the Fondo per la Repubblica Digitalethanks to which young people who do not study and do not work can access free short training courses to build or improve the digital skills most in demand by companies, and an orientation and support program for job placement.

Starting today, young people between the ages of 18 and 34 not engaged in study or work courses can apply to participate in the various training courses and obtain the skills and certifications useful for become IT professionals and find work, especially in cybersecurity and/or programming.

The ReadyForIT+ project includes training courses of three or six months, divided into two levels of increasing and mutually independent complexity. The courses are delivered remotely and they will leave from September 2023.

The first level courses, provided by Academy Rapidohave a duration of three months, provide the skills to start a career in the field IT Support e Cybersecurity and include Cisco certifications, specific soft skills coaching and preparation for job interviews.

The second level courses, provided by Develhopehave a duration of six months and allow you to acquire advanced professional skills in the field of web/mobile development, Java Back-End and Data Analyticsproviding for the use of modern teaching techniques such as the “flipped-classroom”, which combines individual study hours with individual or group online activities, live coding, discussion sessions with professional tutors, and agile development.

It is also possible to approach the first and second level training courses by downloading and playing with the free LV8 appil learning game developed by the Vodafone Italia Foundation with the aim of involving young people in digital learning paths to acquire basic digital knowledge, certified with Open Badges, through the video game experience.

At the end of each training course, contact will be established with the HR and IT functions of the companies, in order to facilitate employment opportunities, also thanks to the involvement of agencies specialized in personnel search and selection, partners of the ReadyForIT+ project.

ReadyForIT+ represents an extremely important opportunity to strengthen and expand the IT training program for NEETs and Refugees launched in 2022, together with the Vodafone Italia Foundation and other partners, which had already generated an excellent employment rate and which we plan to improve and make it even more effective thanks to the contribution of the Fund for the Digital Republic. He claims Simona Torre, Secretary General of Fondazione Italia Accenture ETS. Training and employment are central themes of the Fondazione Italiana Accenture’s mission, which it pursues by constantly working in a network with the private and public, with profit and non-profit organizations. Even the alliance built for ReadyForIT+ reflects the collaborative spirit that has always guided us, and we are convinced that the Onlife tender represents a precious opportunity to demonstrate the value and transformative capacity of partnerships.

NEETs in Italy represent 25.1% of the population aged between 15 and 34, while companies struggle to find young people with IT skills. He claims Adriana Versino, President of the Vodafone Italy Foundation. Thanks to the partnership with the Italian Accenture ETS Foundation and the network of organizations that wanted to join the Onlife call, we offer an opportunity to those who have not yet found their own path. We cannot afford to condemn these young people to structural marginalization and collaboration with the public sector and profit organizations can represent an opportunity to help young people acquire the skills necessary to find work.

Things to know

ReadyForIT+ was created thanks to the collaboration of a network of partners who provide skills, training offers and support for young people who have not yet found their own path. The partners and realities that have created ReadyForIT+ are: Accenture Italian Foundation, Vodafone Italia Foundation, Academy Rapido, Develhope, Adecco ETS Foundation, Accenture, ICT Cyber ​​Consulting, Econocom|Asystel Italia, Gi Group and Randstad Italia.

The project was selected by Fund for the Digital Republic – Social enterprise. The Fund for the Digital Republic was born from a partnership between the public and private social sectors (Government and Association of Foundations and Savings Banks – Acri) and, on an experimental basis for the years 2022-2026, allocates a total of approximately 350 million euros . It is fed by payments made by foundations of banking origin. The goal is to increase digital skills and develop the country’s digital transition. To implement the programs of the Fund – which operates within the scope of the digitization objectives set by the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) and the FNC (National Complementary Fund) – the Fund for the Digital Republic was born in May 2022 – Social enterprise, non-profit organization wholly owned by Acri.

Share this article:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

