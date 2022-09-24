The new AC Milan player gave an interview about his new experience in the Rossoneri and on the Belgian national team.

Aster Vranckx gave an interview to the Belgian newspaper Newspaper. The new Milan player talked about his old coach: “I can’t really answer, I don’t know. In football, things can change quickly. The new manager told me that at the moment he saw better other players and that they would have priority. He also told me that he considered me a good player and all these things, but that he couldn’t give me the minutes of play I wanted.“.

On the transfer to Milan: “I had to look for a solution and I really liked the Milan project. They work a lot with young players and they immediately showed me that they really want to give me opportunities. Although obviously I have to work a lot, that’s how it works in a big club. It’s part of the job“.

On the call with the national team: “When I make a decision, I always support it 100%. If it comes, it comes. If it doesn’t come, I’ll be very sorry. But I won’t regret going to Milan, that’s for sure“.

Who attends Milan: “I hang out with Charles a lot, he even gave me some advice. I am very happy for these guys and my time will come“.

On Belgium: “I want to become a Red Devil as soon as possible, but I don’t tell myself immediately: within two years I have to be there“.

On the Under 21: "I am still one of the leaders of the group anyway, now that I have been given the captain's armband I have to prove it even more. Not that I'm the kind of person who wants to set the rules off the pitch. In the youth academies, I was captain at times, but I used to play with a bigger team and the captain was someone bigger than me.".

