WAC extends with Captain Leitgeb and Novak

RZ Pellets WAC has extended the contracts with captain Mario Leitgeb and full-back Michael Novak. The duo was tied to the club until June 2024, as the Admiral Bundesliga club announced on Wednesday.

The old contracts of the two veterans expired at the end of the season. The 34-year-old Leitgeb has been playing for WAC since the beginning of 2017, for which he currently has 193 competitive appearances. The 32-year-old Novak has been with the Lavanttalers since the summer of 2018.

“The club has become very dear to me and I’m really looking forward to being part of the Wolfsberger ACs next season,” said Leitgeb. “I want to continue to support our young guard in their development and do my part to ensure that the WAC causes a sensation again in the coming season.”

