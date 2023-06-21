Home » WAC extends with Captain Leitgeb and Novak
Sports

WAC extends with Captain Leitgeb and Novak

by admin
WAC extends with Captain Leitgeb and Novak

RZ Pellets WAC has extended the contracts with captain Mario Leitgeb and full-back Michael Novak. The duo was tied to the club until June 2024, as the Admiral Bundesliga club announced on Wednesday.

The old contracts of the two veterans expired at the end of the season. The 34-year-old Leitgeb has been playing for WAC since the beginning of 2017, for which he currently has 193 competitive appearances. The 32-year-old Novak has been with the Lavanttalers since the summer of 2018.

“The club has become very dear to me and I’m really looking forward to being part of the Wolfsberger ACs next season,” said Leitgeb. “I want to continue to support our young guard in their development and do my part to ensure that the WAC causes a sensation again in the coming season.”

See also  Football, Figc: from 1 July ok to women's professionalism. "Epochal turning point"

You may also like

Pilsen the favorite, a tough draw for Bohemians....

Raptors, Gary Trent Jr postpones the appointment with...

Venus Williams and Switolina with Wimbledon wildcards

Inter-Frattesi, Milan: Kamada by the end of the...

AT THE 1988 SEOUL OLYMPICS THE NEW WOMEN’S...

Venus Williams received a wild card to Wimbledon

Skip the second doping control to follow Inter...

Fabio Fognini skips the second doping control: the...

LA SPORTIVA LAVAREDO ULTRA TRAIL BY UTMB

the first list of 42 players called to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy