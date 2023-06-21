no, it’s not the seed oil

Did you know that there is a best oil that has been elected as the best one to use? We are not talking about seed oil, but about another one. Let’s find out which oil is best for frying without harm to health!

Not all oils are created equal, and we all know this, so you have to be careful which one to use, especially for frying. Many are convinced that the the best oil for frying is seed oilbut there is nothing more false.

Before discovering that this was not the case, we all believed that it was the right oil for frying, because it was considered lighter.

To completely overturn this common and widespread belief is a survey carried out by Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, the scientific journal of the American Chemical Society. Let’s find out what came out of this research, you wouldn’t believe it, but it’s the truth!

How the study on the best frying oil was carried out

The study conducted by the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, the scientific journal of the American Chemical Society, made it possible to definitively clarify which is the best oil for frying. The research, entitled “Monitoring of Quality and Stability Characteristics and Fatty Acid Compositions of Refined Olive and Seed Oils during Repeated Pan and Deep Frying”, was conducted by comparing four types of vegetable oils. Specifically, the following oils were analysed:

Olive oil; Soybean oil; Corn oil; Sunflower oil.

The four types of oil were brought to very high temperatures, up to 160°-180°, then each of them was reused about ten times. The result of this test left everyone speechless: the best oil for frying turned out to be the most unthinkable, a real surprise that will astound you too!

What emerged from the oil test

The purpose of the analysis conducted by the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry was to find out which oil was able to remain unchanged in its properties even after being reused several times at very high temperatures.

Well, you know which oil came out the best? No less than the olive oilthe only one of the four analyzed that was able to maintain greater stability and excellent resistance to high temperatures as well as to oxidation from deterioration.

The results of the other oils analyzed in the study were very low. Experts said that the reaction of other types of oils is different and after being heated for several times they can give rise to compounds harmful to health. These compounds significantly lower the nutritional values ​​of foods. Among the oils examined that of sunflower and it turned out to be the absolute worst and the least suitable for frying.

Olive oil is best for frying

Therefore, as we have seen, the best fry oil it is the one made with olives and scientific analysis confirms it, so we can trust it. The studio has permission to analyze the various oils in their behavior and to monitor that of olive oil.

Result? Simple, that olive oil is the one that lends itself best to frying, thus giving pride of place to a condiment that is already widely used to make dishes more palatable. Therefore, olive oil for frying is undoubtedly healthier than many oils that we have so far believed were, such as sunflower oil.

But why is olive oil the best for enjoying fried and healthy foods? Since it is a vegetable fat with a smoke point particularly high, equal to about 240°, it is suitable for both light and heavy frying.

So, the reason lies precisely in the smoke point, but what does it mean? It means that olive oil tolerates the high temperatures reached during frying better than other oils, permitting to foods to be healthier.

