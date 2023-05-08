Walker between Milan and Juve, the market triangle: Lautaro, Kane and Martial

Juve competes with Milan

With the contract expiring in 2024, the defender of Manchester City is a candidate to be one of the most courted in his role, in case of farewell with the Citizens. Il Milan for some time he would be on the trail of the player hoping to be able to lead him to Milano to strengthen the backlog and raise the level of the team in terms of experience.

Wait for the player to leave theEngland a free transfer could be risky since Kyle Walker he could decide to marry elsewhere and at that point the competition would be too much. The City would let him leave for an amount close to 10 million eurosjust so as not to lose it to zero and at this point the Juventus she would have entered into the negotiation to try to snatch it from the Milan. The will of the player will count a lot. Milan or Turin?

Lautaro: the plot thickens

Inter always work with the lights off to strengthen the team for next year, but also pay attention to outgoing movements. And in this regard, on the sales front, the question returns overwhelmingly lautaro martinez with the Nerazzurri 10 back in fashion around Old Trafford.

According to rumors arriving from across the Channel everything would depend on Harry Kaneil Manchester United in fact he would always be willing to engage the attacker of Tottenhambut if the negotiation should be more complicated than expected here Lautaro which in Manchester tickles the fine palate of the audience Red Devils. Anthony Martial plus 60 million euros would be the arguments of the English to try to convince the Milanese club to let the Argentine leave.