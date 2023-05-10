Champions League semi-finals: Inter takes a big step towards the final in the derby

Status: 05/10/2023 10:56 p.m

Inter Milan dominated the semi-finals of the Champions League against AC Milan and now have the best chance of reaching the final in Istanbul.

Inter won the first leg against local rivals 2-0 (2-0) on Wednesday (May 10th, 2023). Edin Džeko (8th minute) and Henrikh Mkhitaryan (11th) scored for Inter in the “Derby della Madonnina”. The second leg will take place next Tuesday.

In the other semi-final, Real Madrid and Manchester City drew 1-1, with the final taking place in Istanbul on June 10.

Inter Milan fans present a choreography

Inter well deserved lead with a powerful start

Inter had deservedly taken the lead in the first half. Hakan Calhanoglu took a corner from the left into the penalty area where Edin Džeko beat Davide Calabria and shot the ball powerfully into the goal from six meters (8′). Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored twice in the 11th minute: Federico Dimarco brought in a low cross from the left and Calhanoglu let the ball through for Mkhitaryan, who converted the ball in front of goalkeeper Mike Maignan. Calhanoglu hit the post a little later, Mkhitaryan missed the rebound free-standing (16′). Inter could have led even higher at the break.

Milan was slow to stabilize and almost faced a penalty kick. But after referee Jesús Gil Manzano from Spain initially awarded a penalty in the 31st minute in a duel between Milan’s Simon Kjaer and Inter’s Lautaro Martínez, he corrected himself according to the pictures.

Milan is getting stronger but fails to score

The second half lacked the pace of the first for a long time. Inter withdrew. Substitute Junior Messias had a first chance for AC Milan, but he missed the goal by a wide margin (51st). Džeko pushed the ball just wide of the goal on the other side and thus missed the 3-0 for Inter (53rd).

Milan were particularly close in the 63rd minute when Olivier Giroud saved Sandro Tonali, whose deflected shot hit the post. It was Milan’s last major period of pressure. As a result, Inter brought the game to the finish with ease.

In a duel: Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Inter Milan, left) and Sandro Tonali (AC Milan, right)

Serie A: Both clubs in long-distance duel for fourth place

AC Milan now plays in Serie A at Spezia Calcio on Saturday (6 p.m.). Inter also meet Sassuolo Calcio on Saturday (8.45 p.m.). Both Milan clubs are in direct competition to qualify for the Champions League in their own league. Inter are currently fourth with 63 points, the last place leading to the Champions League. Milan are two points behind in fifth.

Both clubs still have the elegant detour to win the title in the Champions League and thus secure their place there in the coming season.