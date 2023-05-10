New seizures of narcotics in the Walls area. Complaint for two irregular foreign citizens

LOCAL POLICE – Balance of the actions of the Dog Unit and the Anti-Degradation Nucleus at the start of the week





Profitable days for the fight against drug dealing last Monday 8 and Tuesday 9 May. There are in fact 24 ovules of heroin, 6 of cocaine and an envelope with 53.4 grams of marijuana, found and seized on Tuesday afternoon by the Dog Unit and the Anti-Degradation Unit of the Terre Estensi Local Police Corps of Ferrara. The drugs, packaged and ready to be sold, were hidden on a tree in the green area of ​​via Mura di Porta Po. The agents, thanks also to the precious nose of the dog Aaron, managed to trace and seize the substances that on the market would have yielded more than a thousand euros in proceeds.

On Monday 8 May, however, the dog unit – during the control of the walls above via dei Baluardi – found and seized more than half a pound of hashish. Also on Monday, the staff of the Anti-Degradation nucleus and the Dog Unit – during an undercover service aimed at controlling the parks and city walls in Giordano Bruno – identified and reported on the loose a young man of Nigerian origin residing in the province. In fact, a check revealed that the arrested person was burdened by a DASPO Urbano which prevented him from frequenting this very area. Investigations later revealed that he had already been referred to the judicial authorities for the same violation two more times in the previous months. On one of these occasions, at the sight of the agents he had fled, while during the last check he threatened and insulted the public officials. Threats that cost him another complaint.

Finally, a Pakistani citizen who, checked by TPER inspectors, was traveling without a ticket on city buses was reported on the loose for illegal immigration.

(Communication by the Deputy Mayor’s Office)









Downloadable images:



