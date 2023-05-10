Shooting near the synagogue of Djerba, Tunisia: 6 dead. The killer was a coast guard

Six people, three security guards and two visitorsI died of shooting which took place in the late evening of May 9 near the synagogue of Ghibra on the island of Djerba, in Tunisia, on the last day of the traditional Jewish pilgrimage which every year brings together thousands of Jewish faithful on the island. It was a coast guard who was shot, later killed, who first shot a colleague to death and then fired in a generalized way. The wounded hospitalized are 8 (4 officers and 4 civilians). The two civilian casualties I am a Tunisian national, 30 years old, and another national French, aged 42. Investigations are still ongoing to find out “the causes of this vile attack“, wrote the Interior Ministry, without mentioning the word ‘terrorism’.

The traditional pilgrimage of the Jews was held in the synagogue, which then concluded late at night with the “Procession of the Mnara”. Perez Trabelsi, head of the organizing committee, explained that 7,000 people took part, all in Djerba to perform the annual ritual in a climate of total security, together with the presence of numerous political and diplomatic personalities. The religious rite of Ghriba it also has an undeniable tourist and economic dimension, as its success marks the start of a good tourist season, the organizers said. In a statement to the media Digital Tunisiathe former Tunisian Minister of Tourism Rene Trabelsi assured that “the pilgrimage has confirmed its success as every year, especially since it coincides with the start of the tourist season on the island of Djerba. The most important message to send to the world is obviously the great success of safety and the wonderful organization of the event. We are moved by the colossal security system that has been implemented in various places such as airports. We congratulate President Kais Saied, all security forces, military, National Guard, Civil Defense, media and journalists”. Last year, after a two-year suspension due to the Covidthey had been over 4,500 pilgrims arrived on the island. One of legends traces the origin of the synagogue to Ghriba to the destruction of the temple of Solomon a Jerusalemwhen some Jews, fleeing from Palestinetook refuge right in Djerba in 586 BC