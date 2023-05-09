Walker domina il quarto quarto, Lakers-Warriors 3-1

Lonnie Walker, lately out of rotation due to an injury, was the protagonist of the extraordinary comeback in game-4 against the Golden State Warriors. Thanks to his performance, the Lakers won 104-101, making it 3-1 in the playoff series.

Despite the injury, Walker continued to work hard and support his teammates off the bench, waiting for the right moment to prove his worth. And that moment came in the fourth period of game 4, when Walker made all his 15 points, even outshining Stephen Curry.

LeBron James contributed 27 points and Anthony Davis 23 points and 15 rebounds as the Lakers moved closer to victory against the defending champions. The Los Angeles team earned their eighth straight home win since March.

In the fourth period, Walker made a 6/9, contributing to the comeback of the Lakers and the final victory. After missing the first game, Walker had 9 points in the second and 12 in the third, proving to be a key element for the team.

Despite a Curry layup with 1:05 left to cut the Lakers lead to just one point, Golden State was unable to overturn the score. Walker hit two free throws with 15 seconds left, and the Los Angeles defense guaranteed the win.

Race-5 will take place on Wednesday evening in San Francisco. Curry had 31 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists for the Warriors, who will have to rally from a 3-1 series deficit to defend the NBA title. The Warriors had previously accomplished a similar feat in the 2016 Western Finals.

Gary Payton II had a season-high 15 points starting in the starting lineup, while Klay Thompson scored just 9 points in 41 minutes. Andrew Wiggins added 17 points for the Warriors.