The Eurovision song Serbia is performing tonight | Entertainment

The representative of Serbia at the Eurovision Song Contest will perform third in the first semi-final, which will be broadcast tonight at 9 pm on RTS 3

Izvor: RTS Screenshot

Tonight, the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Liverpool. Europe will watch the performances of 15 countries, among them the representative of Serbia Luka Ivanovic, who performs under the stage name Luke Black.

Earlier, in the broadcast from Liverpool, Luka said that he would dedicate tonight’s performance to the tragic victims of the massacre at the elementary school “Vladislav Ribnikar” in the vicinity of Mladenovac.

The public service announced that the Eurovision Song Contest will be broadcast, but on the RTS 3 channel instead of the First Program as in previous years, due to the current situation in the country.

These are the countries and performers performing in the first semi-final night:

1. Norway – Alessandra. Queen of Kings

2. Malta – The Busker – Dance (Our Own Party)

3. Serbia – Luke Black – Samo Mi Se Spava

4. Latvia – Sudden Lights – Aija

5. Portugal – Mimicat – Ai Coracao

6. Irska – Wild Youth – We Are One

7. Croatia – Flight 3 – Mama ŠČ!

8. Switzerland – Remo Forrer – Watergun

9. Israel – Noa Kirel – Unicorn

10. Moldavija – Pasha Parfeni – Sun and Moon

11. Sweden – Loreen – Tattoo

12. Azerbaijan – TuralTuranX – Tell Me More

13. Czech Republic – Vesna – My Sister’s Crown

14. Holandija – Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper – Burning Daylight

15. Finska – Kaarija – Cha Cha Cha

The first semi-final of Eurovision will be opened by the host Julia Sanina, while the Albanian singer Rita Ora will perform some of her biggest hits.

A few days ago, at the opening of the Eurovision Song Contest, Luke Black, together with the accompanying players, wore a black flower:

Source: Instagram/lukeblackmusic

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!