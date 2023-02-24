Il Lantern Trail in Crans-Montana it’s even better after the renovation: a perfect place for a holiday or a weekend with the kids, to do excursions standing with the children e walk at night in a fairytale atmosphere, and where to experience the magic of winter with the first edition of Etoile Bella Lui festival, inspired by a popular fairy tale.

Apart from the descents on the splendid slopes of the Valais, it is perhaps the best way to enjoy a stay here with the family. That’s how.

The new Lantern Trail in Crans-Montana

A longer and more beautiful lantern trail in one of the most beautiful ski resorts in Switzerland (here we talk about the best ski areas). Building on the success of its creation last year, the fairy walk on Jack Nicklaus golf course will connect, this winter, the two mythical lakes of the resort, the Moubra in Montana el‘Etang Long in Crans, thus taking visitors on a walk and discover all the magic emanating from the fairy tale “The shepherd and the Bella Lui star”.

A walk here is a fairy experience to have at night. Immersed in nature, and guided by the sparkle of the lanterns, you can discover luminous works by famous artists along the path.

In between, immersed in the heart of the forest, the lantern village allows you to visit the typical mazot, where the little ones can express their dreams at Stella Bella Lui, inserting them in the dream box. On both sides of the Chemin des Lanternes there are two restaurants to warm you up and enjoy a good chocolate or a good mulled wine. Or, spend an evening in a unique environment, booking a mazot in the enchanting village of delle lanterne (by reservation for groups of at least 10 people).

The Etoile Bella Lui festival

Inspired by tale “The Shepherd and the Bella Lui Star” a festival was born. It starts at Saint Ambrose during the weekend of the Immaculate Conception, with a program that also includes discounts on ski passes. An event that enhances the magic and lights of winter. In a familiar and convivial atmosphere, you can explore the pristine nature which frames the center of Crans-Montana, along the Lantern Trail which winds between the Moubra and Etang Long lakes.

In the streets of the snow-covered town, winter has the taste of products locals tasty, protagonists of the creations of our extraordinary chefs, bakers, cheese makers and winemakers. A place to sip a aperitif around a fire, for example.

