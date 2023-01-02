Home Sports Wanda Nara, stunning photo in bikini. And Icardi’s comment comes as a surprise
by admin
The Argentine commented on the photo of the showgirl: therefore the unknown factor remains regarding their breakup

Wanda Nara ignites the web. The Argentine showgirl, on vacation in Uruguay these days, has decided to give her followers on Instagram yet another hot shot: bikinis and dizzying shapes in the foreground. Under the photo, however, the comment by Mauro Icardi came as a surprise, with which it seemed that Wanda had broken definitively: the former Inter center forward in fact posted two hearts on fire under his wife’s snap. Therefore, the unknown factor regarding their breakup remains, although Wanda was categorical: where is the truth?

