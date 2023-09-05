Wang Xinyu’s Bittersweet Day at the 2023 U.S. Open: A Tough Loss and Doubles Victory

U.S. Open Comprehensive Coverage: Wang Xinyu’s Double Match Results in Heartbreak and Triumph

On the 3rd, at the 2023 U.S. Open, China‘s rising tennis star Wang Xinyu had a day of mixed fortunes. In the women’s singles match, she fought hard for 2 hours and 34 minutes but unfortunately lost to the tournament’s 10th seed, Mukhova, with a final score of 3:6, 7:5, and 1:6. However, in the women’s doubles, Wang Xinyu’s partner Xie Shuwei emerged victorious and advanced to the quarter-finals.

In the first women’s singles match, Wang Xinyu faced off against the Czech player Mukhova. Mukhova won the first set 6:3, putting pressure on Wang Xinyu. However, Wang showed her resilience and determination in the second set. Despite wasting five set points, she managed to seize the opportunity and won the set 7:5. Unfortunately, Mukhova’s experience and strategic gameplay proved too much for Wang in the final set. Wang’s physical fitness declined, leading to a loss with a score of 1:6 in the deciding set. With a total score of 1:2 against her opponent, Wang Xinyu missed out on the women’s singles quarter-finals.

After the game, Mukhova praised Wang Xinyu, stating, “I have never played against her before. She is very young and played some unbelievable returns during the game. It was a tough match, and I am proud to have won.”

Later in the day, Wang Xinyu joined forces with Xie Shuwei in the third round of women’s doubles. Together, they faced Avanesian/Rasimova and emerged victorious with a score of 6:0, 2:6, 6:2. Their remarkable performance secured them a spot in the quarter-finals.

In other women’s singles matches of the day, the top seed Svyatek suffered a shocking defeat against Ostapenko after winning the first set, resulting in her elimination from the tournament. Danish player Wozniacki also faced disappointment as the younger American player, Gauff, defeated her to secure a spot in the quarter-finals. Costia managed to defeat Swiss player Bencic in their match.

Turning to the men’s singles, the second seed Djokovic faced world No. 105 qualifier Gojo in an intense battle. Djokovic displayed his dominance, sweeping his opponent in straight sets with scores of 6:2, 7:5, 6:4 to secure a spot in the quarter-finals. Additionally, local players, No. 9 seed Fritz and No. 10 seed Tiafou, also emerged victorious, defeating their opponents and securing their spots in the top eight.

On the 4th, the US Open will continue with the fourth round of men’s and women’s singles. The Chinese tennis player Zheng Qinwen will face Tunisia’s Jabeur in what promises to be an exciting match. (Liu Jie)

