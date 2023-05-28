Sports TV program of May 28, 2023: on which channels to watch sports?

Top 14, 26th day

Toulouse – Brive

Time: kick off at 9:05 p.m.

Channel: live on C8

Multirugby

Time: kick off at 9:05 p.m.

Channel: live on Canal+

La Rochelle – French Stadium

Time: kick off at 9:05 p.m.

Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360

Lyon – Bayonne

Time: kick off at 9:05 p.m.

Channel: live on Canal + Multisports 1

Clermont – Racing 92

Time: kick off at 9:05 p.m.

Channel: live on Canal + Multisports 2

Toulon – Bordeaux-Bègles

Time: kick off at 9:05 p.m.

Channel: live on Canal + Multisports 3

Castres – Perpignan

Time: kick off at 9:05 p.m.

Channel: live on Canal + Multisports 4

Pau – Montpellier

Time: kick off at 9:05 p.m.

Channel: live on Canal + Multisports 5