Sports TV program of May 28, 2023: on which channels to watch sports?

Time: kick off at 6:30 p.m.
Channel: live only on The Live Team
World‘s Championships
Time: start at 1 p.m.
Channel: live only on The Live Team
Roland-Garros
Time: start at 11 a.m.
Channel: live on France 3
Court Simonne-Mathieu
Time: start at 11 a.m.
Channel: live on Prime Video
Simonne-Mathieu course
Time: start at 11 a.m.
Channel: live on Prime Video
Time: start at 12:55 p.m.
Channels: live on France 4 and France 3
Top 14, 26th day
Toulouse – Brive
Time: kick off at 9:05 p.m.
Channel: live on C8
Multirugby
Time: kick off at 9:05 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal+
La Rochelle – French Stadium
Time: kick off at 9:05 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360
Lyon – Bayonne
Time: kick off at 9:05 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal + Multisports 1
Clermont – Racing 92
Time: kick off at 9:05 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal + Multisports 2
Toulon – Bordeaux-Bègles
Time: kick off at 9:05 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal + Multisports 3
Castres – Perpignan
Time: kick off at 9:05 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal + Multisports 4
Pau – Montpellier
Time: kick off at 9:05 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal + Multisports 5
Elite 1 French Championship
Carcassonne – Limoux: Final
Time: kick off at 6 p.m.
Channel: live on Sport in France
NRL
Newcastle-Many Warringah: Matchday 13
Time: kick off at 8 a.m.
Channel: live on beIN Sports 2
Tour of Italy
21st step
Time: departure at 3:30 p.m.
Channel: live on Eurosport 1
NBA: Western Conference Finals
Denver – Lakers
Time: kick-off at 2:30 a.m.
Channel: live on beIN Sports 1
BetClic Elite, Semi Finals
Boulogne-Levallois
Time: kick off at 3:15 p.m.
Channel: live on beIN Sports 2
Betclic Elite, Quarter Finals
Monaco – Strasbourg
Time: kick-off at 9 p.m.
Channel: live on beIN Sports 3
Monaco Grand Prix
Monaco GP: the race
Time: departure at 3 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal+
Monaco Grand Prix Feature Race
F2
Time: departure at 9:35 a.m.
Channel: live on Canal+
F3
Time: departure at 7:55 a.m.
Channel: live on Canal+
500 Miles d’Indianapolis IndyCar Series
Time: departure at 6:20 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal+ Sport
Monaco Grand Prix / Porsche Super Cup
Monaco GP
Time: departure at 12 p.m.
Channels: live on Canal+ and Eurosport 2
European League
Game for 3rd place
Time: kick off at 3:30 p.m.
Channel: live on Eurosport 2
Open de Fort Worth (USA) : 4e tour
Time: start at 9 p.m.
Channels: live on Golf+ and Canal+ Sport
Open
From the Netherlands: 4th round
Time: start at 12:30 p.m.
Channel: live on Golf+
Championnat Intercontinental WBO
Kevin Lele Sadjo – Sven Elbir: Super middleweight
Time: kick off at 8:30 p.m.
Channel: live on RMC Sport 2
MLB
Atlanta – Philadelphia
Time: kick off at 1 a.m.
Channel: live on beIN Sports 4
Open the World Tour
Vienna Open (AUT): Final
Time: start at 11 a.m.
Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360