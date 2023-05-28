Home » Sports TV program of May 28, 2023: on which channels to watch sports?
Sports

by admin
Time: kick off at 6:30 p.m.
Channel: live only on The Live Team

World‘s Championships

Time: start at 1 p.m.
Channel: live only on The Live Team

Roland-Garros

Time: start at 11 a.m.
Channel: live on France 3

Court Simonne-Mathieu
Time: start at 11 a.m.
Channel: live on Prime Video

Simonne-Mathieu course
Time: start at 11 a.m.
Channel: live on Prime Video

Time: start at 12:55 p.m.
Channels: live on France 4 and France 3

Top 14, 26th day

Toulouse – Brive
Time: kick off at 9:05 p.m.
Channel: live on C8

Multirugby
Time: kick off at 9:05 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal+

La Rochelle – French Stadium
Time: kick off at 9:05 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360

Lyon – Bayonne
Time: kick off at 9:05 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal + Multisports 1

Clermont – Racing 92
Time: kick off at 9:05 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal + Multisports 2

Toulon – Bordeaux-Bègles
Time: kick off at 9:05 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal + Multisports 3

Castres – Perpignan
Time: kick off at 9:05 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal + Multisports 4

Pau – Montpellier
Time: kick off at 9:05 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal + Multisports 5

Elite 1 French Championship

Carcassonne – Limoux: Final
Time: kick off at 6 p.m.
Channel: live on Sport in France

NRL

Newcastle-Many Warringah: Matchday 13
Time: kick off at 8 a.m.
Channel: live on beIN Sports 2

Tour of Italy

21st step
Time: departure at 3:30 p.m.
Channel: live on Eurosport 1

NBA: Western Conference Finals

Denver – Lakers
Time: kick-off at 2:30 a.m.
Channel: live on beIN Sports 1

BetClic Elite, Semi Finals

Boulogne-Levallois
Time: kick off at 3:15 p.m.
Channel: live on beIN Sports 2

Betclic Elite, Quarter Finals

Monaco – Strasbourg
Time: kick-off at 9 p.m.
Channel: live on beIN Sports 3

Monaco Grand Prix

Monaco GP: the race
Time: departure at 3 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal+

Monaco Grand Prix Feature Race

F2
Time: departure at 9:35 a.m.
Channel: live on Canal+

F3
Time: departure at 7:55 a.m.
Channel: live on Canal+

500 Miles d’Indianapolis IndyCar Series

Time: departure at 6:20 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal+ Sport

Monaco Grand Prix / Porsche Super Cup

Monaco GP
Time: departure at 12 p.m.
Channels: live on Canal+ and Eurosport 2

European League

Game for 3rd place
Time: kick off at 3:30 p.m.
Channel: live on Eurosport 2

Open de Fort Worth (USA) : 4e tour
Time: start at 9 p.m.
Channels: live on Golf+ and Canal+ Sport

Open

From the Netherlands: 4th round
Time: start at 12:30 p.m.
Channel: live on Golf+

Championnat Intercontinental WBO

Kevin Lele Sadjo – Sven Elbir: Super middleweight
Time: kick off at 8:30 p.m.
Channel: live on RMC Sport 2

MLB

Atlanta – Philadelphia
Time: kick off at 1 a.m.
Channel: live on beIN Sports 4

Open the World Tour

Vienna Open (AUT): Final
Time: start at 11 a.m.
Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360

