Wang Yuanyuan: Participating in the Club World Cup is of great significance. It is a milestone in my career – Sports – China Engineering Network

Wang Yuanyuan: “Participating in the Club World Cup is a milestone in my career”

The Tianjin Bohai Bank Women’s Volleyball Team recently competed in the 2023 Club World Cup Women’s Volleyball Championship, with national team’s deputy attacker Wang Yuanyuan playing a crucial role in the team’s success. Reflecting on her experience at the Club World Cup, Wang Yuanyuan expressed the significance of her participation, stating, “For me, participating in the Club World Cup this time is of great significance. It can be said to be a milestone in my career.”

“When I learned that we would be participating in the Club World Cup as the host this year, I was very much looking forward to the game. I really want to stand on the international high-level arena and compete with well-known clubs in Turkey and Brazil. I have mostly watched them play on the Internet, so I cherish this opportunity to compete directly with them,” Wang Yuanyuan shared.

She also expressed her admiration for the top-level Turkish club teams and their well-known world-class stars, including players like Gabi and Boskovic. “I also cherish the opportunity to compete directly with them,” Wang Yuanyuan added.

In addition to the personal significance of participating in the Club World Cup, Wang Yuanyuan emphasized the importance of the game in terms of the progress and growth of everyone in the Tianjin team. “World volleyball is developing very fast, and we need opportunities to communicate with high-level clubs in the world. So I cherish every game and go all out for every ball. I am very happy to finally get third place,” she stated.

With her wealth of experience in international competitions, Wang Yuanyuan took on a leadership role, often reminding and motivating young players on the court during the Club World Cup. “As a national team player, I may have more experience in international competitions than younger players. I hope that I can inspire my teammates with my words and deeds on the court. I am able to achieve third place, thanks to the wonderful performance of my teammates. This is an achievement we have worked hard to achieve together,” Wang Yuanyuan shared.

The Club World Cup was not only a significant milestone for Wang Yuanyuan in her career but also a memorable and valuable experience for the entire Tianjin team.

Share this: Facebook

X

