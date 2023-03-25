Original Title: National Diving Championship Wang Zongyuan easily won the men’s 3-meter springboard

Chinanews.com, Shanghai, March 21. On the evening of the 21st, the 2023 National Diving Championship ushered in the men’s single 3-meter springboard final. Wang Zongyuan easily won the championship with an absolute advantage of 50 points over the second place, Zheng Jiuyuan took the silver, and Long Daoyi ranked third.

Wang Zongyuan is regarded as a rising star in men’s diving. He won one gold and one silver in the Tokyo Olympics, won three championships in the 2022 World Championships and became the “first man in history”, and was crowned the “Double Champion” in the 2022 Diving World Cup. Absolute control.

In the men’s double three-meter springboard final held a few days ago, the combination of Wang Zongyuan and Zheng Jiuyuan, who had high hopes, made a major mistake and finally ranked 14th. After the game, Wang Zongyuan did not blame his teammates for his mistakes, but instead encouraged Zheng Jiuyuan, “There is still a single person behind, we have to work hard, and strive to stand on the podium together.” In the end, neither of them broke their promise.

In the preliminaries and semi-finals, Wang Zongyuan performed well in every jump and advanced to the final as the first place. The trend of the men’s 3-meter springboard final that night was exactly the same as that of the preliminaries and semi-finals. With his impeccable difficulty and stability, Wang Zongyuan firmly occupied the leading position from the beginning of the competition, and finally won the championship with a total score of 546.40 points.

Entering the Paris Olympic preparation cycle, Wang Zongyuan said in an interview after the game, “The mentality has become more practical and calm.” But there are still some injuries and difficulties to overcome. “At this stage, my game rhythm is not as good as before. Well then, the next step is to figure out how to face and overcome it.” (Reporter Miao Lu)

Original manuscript link: http://ent.people.com.cn/n1/2023/0322/c1012-32648670.html

Editor in charge: Niu Yuhang