I’m back Romelu Lukaku. After a year and a half, the Belgian giant is back to scoring for the national team. The last time that Big Rom had cheered with the Belgium was the October 7, 2021in the semi-final of the Nations League lost by Red Devils against France. Today, after the bankruptcy Worlda great comeback with an author’s hat-trick against Ibrahimovic’s Sweden (on the field in the final minutes), in the opening match of the group for the qualifiers at Euro 2024.

SCREAMING TRIPLET – Big Rom was the protagonist against the Swedes, the absolute star of the match. At the Friends Arena in Solna he unlocked the match in the 35th minute, with a nice header from Dodi Lukebakio’s cross. At the start of the second half, then, the doubling tap-in and the final two-step set to put the exclamation point on the game. A top evening for Romelu, with a clear signal to Inter in view of a fiery season finale. Between the league and the Champions League. Lukaku grows in condition and calls the Nerazzurri to score, who respond on social media at the moment of the second goal: “Friday night, see you double. Big Rom is on fire”. A few minutes later, the correction: “Let’s see triple.”