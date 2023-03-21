Home Health Heart, humor, hormones: this is how women over 50 live fulfilled lives for a long time
by admin
Ms. Stadler, what should women around 50 do first for their health?
Stop smoking! This is the most important factor that can be influenced for a long, healthy life. There is evidence that smoking and alcohol are even more harmful in women than in men. That’s why it’s so important that we support no smoking and make soft drinks easily accessible, it’s a community responsibility.

What suggestions would you make to politicians?
From my point of view, prevention offers are generally too individualistic. We must create a health-friendly environment. One that makes social contact, exercise and healthy eating easy. In order to change something in the long term, including weight, you need at least one ally in the immediate vicinity. This is a special issue for women because they are more socially active and have more contacts. And that’s a good thing: Close social relationships play a very important role in health in old age. Therefore, women should be encouraged to take a course with their partner or girlfriends if they want to quit smoking.

