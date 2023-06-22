Was there a threat from the footballer?

“I’ll have you beat up too, you son of a bitch,” Breel Embolo is said to have said to a man during an argument five years ago. On Thursday, a Basel judge will decide whether the footballer will be punished. The prosecutor pleads guilty.

Loved by the fans, less by the judiciary: Breel Embolo.

Gareth Bumstead / Reuters

Child prodigy or enfant terrible? Swiss national soccer striker Breel Embolo has been on trial in Basel since Wednesday. This because he is said to have repeatedly threatened young people in Basel’s old town during a dispute five years ago. According to the plaintiff, Embolo said: «I will destroy you. Don’t you know who I am?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

