Home » Was there a threat from the footballer?
Sports

Was there a threat from the footballer?

by admin
Was there a threat from the footballer?

“I’ll have you beat up too, you son of a bitch,” Breel Embolo is said to have said to a man during an argument five years ago. On Thursday, a Basel judge will decide whether the footballer will be punished. The prosecutor pleads guilty.

Loved by the fans, less by the judiciary: Breel Embolo.

Gareth Bumstead / Reuters

Child prodigy or enfant terrible? Swiss national soccer striker Breel Embolo has been on trial in Basel since Wednesday. This because he is said to have repeatedly threatened young people in Basel’s old town during a dispute five years ago. According to the plaintiff, Embolo said: «I will destroy you. Don’t you know who I am?”

See also  House seemingly endless rain!Liverpool's life and death battle 10 people are absent, Manchester United is expected to come back to life

You may also like

The U17 national football team against Saudi Arabia...

Uefa, 4 rounds of stop to Mourinho for...

Transfer ticker: National player Gosens will probably join...

Queen’s 2023: Andy Murray withdraws from doubles with...

“As a cyclist almost like fair game”

to Newcastle in 48 hours. How did it...

No more German hubris

Brandon Miller new favorite to be 2023 NBA...

Conference League: “Karate Kick” in Nice: suspended sentence...

Concern among MUFACE insurers over a possible bankruptcy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy