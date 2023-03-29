Kristaps Porziņģis and the Washington Wizards are seriously discussing a new deal in which the would opt not to use the $36 million player option for the 2023-24 season and instead sign a new long-term contract.

The Wizards, who have struggled with injuries and struggles this year, are currently ranked 11th in the Eastern with a 34-42 record. And under discussion are the future of Porziņģis and winger Kyle Kuzma.

The Wizards can offer Porziņģis up to four years and $180 million if he opts not to use his option next year and extend his contract. The deadline to reach such an agreement is at the end of June.

