Home Sports Washington Wizards, negotiating in corso con Kristaps Porzingis
Sports

Washington Wizards, negotiating in corso con Kristaps Porzingis

by admin
Washington Wizards, negotiating in corso con Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porziņģis and the Washington Wizards are seriously discussing a new deal in which the would opt not to use the $36 million player option for the 2023-24 season and instead sign a new long-term contract.

The Wizards, who have struggled with injuries and struggles this year, are currently ranked 11th in the Eastern with a 34-42 record. And under discussion are the future of Porziņģis and winger Kyle Kuzma.

The Wizards can offer Porziņģis up to four years and $180 million if he opts not to use his option next year and extend his contract. The deadline to reach such an agreement is at the end of June.

Source

See also  Guardiola: Haaland is ready for the Community Shield against Liverpool – yqqlm

You may also like

Real Madrid’s priority for the right-back, Reece James

Penalty against Eintracht Frankfurt: Next European Cup night...

The FFF comex will meet on Thursday to...

National football team: The newcomers to the DFB...

Australian Grand Prix: Can you name the six...

Nils Petersen: Best joker in Bundesliga history ends...

Arsenal and Aston Villa staff members charged by...

German professional Christian Dissinger moves to Qatar

Fifa: Indonesia stripped of right to host Under-20...

Handball Champions League: THW Kiel against Din. Bucureşti...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy