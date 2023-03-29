The FIFA announced this Wednesday that it has decided to withdraw from Indonesia the organization of the U-20 World Cup scheduled for this year, after the meeting between its president, Gianni Infantinoand that of the Federation of Indonesia (PSSI), Erik Thohir, “due to the current circumstances.”

The new organizer will be announced as soon as possible and the dates of the tournament, which is scheduled to take place between May 20 and June 11 in various cities on the Indonesian islands of Sumatra, Java and Bali, remain unchanged for the time being. , according to FIFAwhich indicated in a statement that “possible sanctions for the PSSI will be determined later.”

The president of the PSSI, Erick Thohir, traveled to Geneva to speak with the FIFA and try to resolve the doubts surrounding the holding of the competition in Indonesia due to the rejection expressed in the country against the participation of Israel.

Last Sunday the 26th the Indonesian Federation announced that the FIFA had canceled the draw for the World Cup and although he had not received an official reason for the adoption of this measure, he related it to a letter from the governor of Bali, Wayan Koster, who asked for Israel’s veto on the competition on the island.

The Israel team is one of those that have already qualified for the World Cup, together with the host country, Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, England, Fiji, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Italy, New Zealand, Slovakia, United States of America and Uruguay, in the absence of the last Asian and African qualifiers to decide the 10 remaining places.

The facts that led FIFA to make the decision

On March 14, the governor of Bali, Wayan Koster, sent a letter to the Indonesian government to request that the participation of the Israeli team be vetoed, alleging that “Israel’s policies towards Palestine are incompatible with the policies of the Republic of Indonesia”defender of the Palestinian cause.

In addition to the regional head of Bali, the governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo, also expressed his rejection of Israel, and on March 20 dozens of Muslims marched in Jakarta to protest against the participation of their team in the competition.

In its statement, FIFA stressed that “despite the decision adopted, it remains committed to helping the PSSI, in close collaboration with the Government of President Widodo, to carry out the process of transforming national football after the tragedy that occurred in October 2022”, alluding to the stampede that occurred at a football match and in which at least 174 people died.

The Colombia U-20 team and its preparation friendlies on FIFA date

After a draw against Sweden on the tour of the Colombian Selection Sub 20 In Europe, the youth tricolor surprised their counterpart from Murcia with a monumental win. The score was quite bulky: it was 18-0 in favor of the coffee growers.

In Colombia they scored: Tomas Ángel (x4) – Luis Quintero (x3) – Jorge Cabezas Hurtado (x2) – Luis Díaz (x2) – Mateo Mejía (x2) – Yaser Asprilla (x2) – Miguel Monsalve – Óscar Cortés – Leyner Palacios.

The set of Hector Cardenas He had one of his most brilliant performances and as they say in football, discreet rivals respect each other by giving everything on the field and competing at the highest level. The result was surprising after a 0-0 defeat against the Swedish Under 21 National Team and the defeat against the Wales Under 21 National Team by 0-2.