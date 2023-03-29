Sudani Net:

When all the politician’s task is to reach power and by any means and cost, then he works to destroy the other colleague, lies to his followers, eludes his membership, compromises at the expense of principles and values, and quarrels over interest and gain, so he quarrels with the enemy of his country, fights his countrymen, and forgets the duty of his country…

And when the soldier is concerned about self-gain and in the service of his superiors, no matter how deviant they are from the right, and when he forgets his patriotic duty and his oath to God and the country, and remains a servant of an agenda that collides with that covenant and oath and clashes with higher interests…

And when the concern of the employee in the civil service is how to obtain his daily needs of food and welfare, and he forgets the duties and requirements of the service and forgets its values ​​and responsibilities…

And when the farmer’s aspiration diminishes and he is reduced to his food, drink, and cover of his condition…

And when the manufacturer is distracted by how to deceive and achieve false gain, he turns from quality to greed, and from contentment to greed…

And when the concern of the shepherd is to spend his day and end his month without satisfying his flock, without the quality of his responsibility, and without the morals of his duty…

Likewise, when a student spends his day in class with boredom, boredom, and indifference, then he leaves the lesson as he entered and exits the study environment as he came back…

And when the housewife is only concerned with gossip and killing time with her neighbors without planning to adapt her life, make her generations, and take care of her husband…

And when the husband goes home without a vision for the future of his children, the development of his life, and the adaptation of his reality for a bright tomorrow…

And when the whole of society is in a state of chaos and is dominated by chaos and agitation, the loss of leadership, the lack of a plan and vision, the absence of community management, and the alienation of the religious spirit from its public life…

When the people of a country are in this way, the country has lost the assets of production and the bases of development, and has lived on the consumption of the values ​​and assets that it inherited from the ancestors, and lived a whole life, retreating in retreat, deteriorating in degradation, backwardness in underdevelopment, and struggle over conflict…

There is no remedy for this imbalance except with inspiring leadership and a harmonious government that puts these societal ills under a scientific and methodological study that begins with the stages of reform and puts human development platforms before material ones and follows a constitution that organizes souls before personalities…

Is what we read of framework and finality, and what we see of reality, touching on these ills and addressing their issues? Or does it increase its complexity and add more? God be for Sudan…

