One of the most acclaimed plants in the world due to its incomparable beauty and unmistakable aroma, it has gained space not only in flower shops, but also in the medicinal, religious and, in particular, decorative fields.

Lavender, known and used since Classical Greece and Ancient Rome, goes beyond the limits of botany and reaches the world of design and architecture.

Digital Lavender

Digital Lavander or, in English, Digital Lavander, is a tone that connects to well-being and optimism, evoking serenity and balance. According to WGSN, the sensory quality of the color makes it ideal for self-care rituals, healing practices and wellness products. “Our color of the year stands for the stability, serenity and digital escapism that many of us have built into our recovery rituals to protect and improve our mental health in difficult times,” announces the company, which is a global authority on forecasting trends in consumption.

A soft mix between shades of blue, purple and white, the tone is recommended to convey serenity to environments. Especially in a post-pandemic period, where all kinds of stress have been experienced, it emerges as an alternative for renewed optimism, for calm and bright days, for more serene and balanced psychological and physiological responses.

The lightness that was missing in the decoration

Colorblock Verbena BR 10x30cm | Photo: Taito Studio | Producer: Debbie Apsan

On the rise, Lavanda Digital is an immeasurable source of inspiration. For all tastes and styles, both in monochromatic productions and in color blocking, it can be the great differential in the decor.

In the living room, for example, it is the perfect choice to ensure the elegance that the room asks for. In the kitchen, it brings the necessary harmony; in the bedroom, tranquility and peace. In the external areas, the delicate color of the flowers brings life and celebration. Whether on a simple pillow, on the wall or on the floor, the tone makes the environment sophisticated, smooth and pleasant to the eye.

To combine with lavender and its nuances, it is worth betting on white, gray and the whole range of earthy and blue tones. Just use creativity, add the right elements and complementary colors to create a particular infinity, where the densest energies dissipate, and what remains is pure lightness.