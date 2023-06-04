Home » Watch Andy Murray at Surbiton Trophy live on the BBC
Watch Andy Murray at Surbiton Trophy live on the BBC

Andy Murray reached the semi-finals of the Surbiton Trophy in 2022

Andy Murray is playing in the Surbiton Trophy, the first grass-court tournament of the season – and you can watch it live on the BBC.

The two-time Wimbledon champion has accepted a wildcard for the event, which takes place from 4 to 11 June.

British number two Dan Evans, who won the title in 2019, and Liam Broady will also feature in the men’s draw.

Britons Jodie Burrage, Katie Boulter and Heather Watson will compete in the women’s tournament.

Matches will be streamed from 5 June from 11:00 BST on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app and the BBC Red Button.

Murray, who reached the semi-finals at Surbiton last year, skipped the French Open to prepare for Wimbledon.

He will be joined by compatriot Ryan Peniston, while Harriet Dart and Katie Swan are in the women’s draw.

Last year’s Wimbledon semi-finalist Tatjana Maria is the highest-ranked player in the women’s competition.

The BBC also has live coverage of the grass-court events at Birmingham and Nottingham, as well as Queen’s and Eastbourne. There will also be comprehensive coverage of Wimbledon across the BBC from 3 to 16 July.

