Home » WC hockey 2023 | Hungary – Denmark ONLINE | WC in hockey
Sports

WC hockey 2023 | Hungary – Denmark ONLINE | WC in hockey

by admin
WC hockey 2023 | Hungary – Denmark ONLINE | WC in hockey

Striker Gergo Nagy is the only witness to Hungary’s last two appearances in the elite group. He participated as the only one of Hungary’s selection for the World Cup in St. Petersburg in 2016. Since April, the Hungarians have participated in 11 preparatory duels, winning only one against Japan. This puts them in the position of a big underdog.

Winnipeg striker Nikolaj Ehlers is not missing from Denmark’s nomination. This year in the NHL, he started 46 duels, in which he scored 38 Canadian points, specifically 12 goals and 26 assists. In preparation for the World Cup, the Danes won three out of eight duels. They beat Norway twice and also surprised Finland.

See also  WC hockey 2023 | Defender Seider from Detroit will strengthen Germany's hockey players at the WC

You may also like

Washington’s NFL team is being sold for a...

Continental confirms ultracyclist Omar Di Felice as Ambassador...

Scattered considerations after Roma-Bayer Leverkusen (1-0) — Sportellate.it

Camino de Santiago, stages and advice for doing...

Schwab misses the cut in Texas by one...

Pesaro, Visconti: “Against Milan we can’t afford errors...

Lazio-Lecce 2-2: video, goals and highlights

should public money really be used to provide...

WC hockey 2023 | The best and fastest...

NBA playoffs, welcome back to the bubble: Lakers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy