WC hockey 2023 | Hungary – Denmark ONLINE | WC in hockey

Striker Gergo Nagy is the only witness to Hungary’s last two appearances in the elite group. He participated as the only one of Hungary’s selection for the World Cup in St. Petersburg in 2016. Since April, the Hungarians have participated in 11 preparatory duels, winning only one against Japan. This puts them in the position of a big underdog.
Winnipeg striker Nikolaj Ehlers is not missing from Denmark’s nomination. This year in the NHL, he started 46 duels, in which he scored 38 Canadian points, specifically 12 goals and 26 assists. In preparation for the World Cup, the Danes won three out of eight duels. They beat Norway twice and also surprised Finland.