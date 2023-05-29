WC hockey 2023 | The hockey fairy tale was destroyed by Canadians strong as bears, they write in Germany

“The German team missed out on a great golden sensation in the final,” writes the internet portal ntv.de. He points out that coach Harold Kreis’s wards fought a “magnificent fight” against the Canadian record holders, but two mistakes they made in the last third proved fatal for them. In it, they encountered the limits of their possibilities.

Considering that at the beginning of the championship, no one believed that the German team would reach the final, according to ntv.de, the silver is not a consolation prize, but a reward for a grandiose campaign in the tournament, which started with three defeats. At the end of January, Finn Toni Söderholm left the position of coach, and Kreis led the team at such a prestigious event for the first time.

Some important players were also missing from the championship, on the other hand, “new heroes were born”, among whom there was great teamwork, writes ntv.de. He mentions, for example, Wojciech Stachowiak, John-Jason Peterka or Daniel Fischbuch.

RECORD: EXTRA HIT for the final match Canada – GermanyVideo : Sport.cz

Ntv de writes that even though the traditionally strong Russians could not participate in the championship due to the invasion of Ukraine, the current result proves that Germany has been moving forward in hockey for years. “Success is no longer a coincidence,” he points out.

The Bild tabloid told the team that despite the defeat, their performance inspires respect. “Guys, you are the world champions of our hearts, this silver tastes like gold,” wrote the most read paper in Germany.