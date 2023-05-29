After almost 40 years, the trial of a Lebanese terrorist begins – Friuli VG

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MAY 29 – The first hearing against Georges Ibrahim Abdallah, accused of importing war weapons and explosive material, with the aggravating circumstance of terrorist purposes, relating to an event of 1984. After almost 40 years, having overcome numerous obstacles with the French authorities, the process will be able to begin. The newspaper Il Piccolo writes it, which discovered the case.



Georges Ibrahim Abdallah is in fact in prison in France.



A Lebanese citizen of the Christian religion, Abdallah is considered the ideological leader of the Farl, the Lebanese revolutionary armed factions. On 6 August 1984, during a check on a train at the Opicina railway crossing (Trieste), a 19-year-old member of the Farl, Moh’d El Mansouri, was arrested; he was carrying 7 and a half kilos of Czechoslovakian plastic explosives. El Mansouri was sentenced by the Court of Trieste to 16 years, but the investigation also involved the leader of the group, Abdallah, considered the organizer of the transport.



