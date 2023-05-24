WC hockey 2023 | The IIHF Congress in Tampere will assess the Czech Republic’s candidacy for the 2025 Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship

“We are interested and would like to host the Women’s World Cup in 2025. We were long-listed as an organizer, so we confirmed it through the executive committee. The IIHF Congress starts on Thursday, where we should first confirm it officially at the Council and then at the Congress ,” said Czech Hockey Vice President and IIHF First Vice President Petr Bříza to ČTK.

Czech women’s ice hockey players won a historic bronze medal in Denmark last year and defended it this year. In 2022, they made their first appearance at the Olympic Games and finished seventh in Beijing.

If the championship is awarded, the preparations for the tournament and the search for the ideal venue will begin. “We want to have one host city. The intention of the Czech Ice Hockey Association is to describe the conditions for the host city in the coming months, to negotiate with candidates, individual cities that would apply for the host city. For this, we need a modern arena with a sufficient number of cabins for participating teams , so for the referee,” said Bříza.