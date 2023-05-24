Palermo, agreement between Italtel and the University for university training

by livesicilia.it – ​​5 minutes ago

3′ OF READING The Rector of the University of Palermo Massimo Midiri and Benedetto Di Salvo, Chief Executive Officer of Italtel, today signed a 5-year collaboration agreement at the Rectorate to give…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, agreement between Italtel and University for university training appeared 5 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».