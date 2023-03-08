Xinhua News Agency, Hohhot, March 7th (Reporters Cao Yibo, Wang Chunyan) On the 7th, the 2022-2023 season China Women’s Basketball League (WCBA) finals kicked off. Huang Sijing and Yang Liwei scored 50 points together to help the defending champion Inner Mongolia Rural Finance Women’s Basketball Team win the championship. 105:94 defeated the Sichuan Yuanda Miller Women’s Basketball Team and won the first victory.

On March 7, Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Team player Huang Sijing celebrated during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lian Zhen

Amidst the cheers of the home fans and the tsunami, the Inner Mongolia team took the lead in entering the state. Yang Liwei made a three-pointer from a distance to break the deadlock. Zhang Ru first scored two points and then sent out a wonderful assist after stealing. The Inner Mongolia team stopped the Sichuan team with an 8:0 spurt at the beginning. After the timeout, Wang Siyu’s two three-pointers helped the Sichuan team temporarily stop the bleeding, but the Inner Mongolia team regained momentum, and Yang Liwei and Zhang Ru frequently broke into the inside and caused damage. The Inner Mongolia team led 30:20 in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Sichuan team made frequent mistakes and could only rely on Gao Song to chase points hard inside, while the Inner Mongolia team expanded its lead under the leadership of Shen Yi’s “sudden shots from inside and outside”, ending the first half with 57:41.

Changing sides to fight again, the Inner Mongolia team relied on patiently passing the ball, and Li Yueru, who found the inside line many times, easily scored. The team scored 82 points in three quarters. The Sichuan team made a sudden effort in the fourth quarter and scored consecutive free throws to close the score, but Huang Sijing’s three three-pointers helped the Inner Mongolia team stabilize the situation. After that, the two sides had exchanges with each other, and the Inner Mongolia team finally defeated the Sichuan team 105:94.

On March 7, Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Team player Yang Liwei (right) dribbled a breakthrough during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lian Zhen

In the whole game, Huang Sijing and Yang Liwei each scored 25 points, and Li Yueru scored 16 points and 12 rebounds. For the Sichuan team, Wang Siyu scored 25 points on 9 of 13 shots, Han Xu scored 24 points, Li Meng scored 18 points and sent 11 assists.

After the game, the head coach of the Inner Mongolia team, Mulati, praised the players for “doing it from the beginning to the end”. Next, he moved to the away game. He said: “The away game is very difficult. We have to solve some problems in today’s game. The opponent may have more changes. We must first be ourselves and show our best side on the field. .”

On March 7, Mulati, the head coach of the Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Team, commanded from the sidelines.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Kaiyan

After the last home game of this season, Huang Sijing said after the game: “Actually, I am a little sad because it is the last home game. I am very excited to present such a wonderful game to everyone in front of Inner Mongolia fans. I also hope that Can bring this championship (trophy) back to Inner Mongolia.”

This season’s WCBA Finals adopts a two-win system of three home and away games, and the next game will be held at the Sichuan Provincial Gymnasium on the 10th.

