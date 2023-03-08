I am busy enough to go to work and class, and I am very tired. During holidays, it is crowded everywhere. It seems more comfortable to hide at home 🤣🤣🤣, but this way I can’t play Pokemon GO, haha, now I will introduce a set made by UltFone The powerful and easy-to-use tool software launched, it is a Pokémon plug-in / Pokemon Go plug-in / Pokemon Go walking plug-in tool, which allows you to play Pokemon Go without going out. This powerful tool is UltFone iOS virtual positioning artifact positioning modification tool, it supports the use of iOS devices, come and try it now!

First of all, let’s download this set of UltFone iOS virtual positioning artifact positioning modification tool. After the download is complete, click it to execute, and the program will be installed by itself.

After entering the UltFone iOS virtual positioning artifact, the program is mainly divided into four major functions, “positioning modification”, “single-point movement”, “multi-point movement” and “joystick movement”. The operation is quite simple. Before starting to use, you can also refer to these two articles,[2023 update]Pokémon plug-in upgrade strategy! Practical iOS/Android plug-in recommendation: please click me! , the best Pokemon Go plug-in free tool recommendation, 2023 update: please click me! , so that you can get started faster!

iOS can be connected via USB or Wi-Fi (there will be a delay), and then you need to go to the settings 👉privacy and security 👉developer mode, turn on the developer mode, and then you can use it , Xiaomi recommends using a USB connection. In addition to smooth operation, it can also charge the device, so you don’t have to worry about running out of power after playing for a whole day.

Positioning modification:

The positioning of UltFone iOS virtual positioning artifact is not limited to the country where it is located, but can be located all over the world, which means that foreign time-limited and limited Pokémon can also have a chance to catch. For example, we booked the location to Japan 🤣🤣🤣.

Enter the address or GPS coordinates in the search field. For example, after entering Mount Fuji in Japan for Xiaomi, the program will provide several related locations. After clicking, the map on the screen will come to that place. At this time, click ” Start modifying” to complete the action of flying abroad. You can also click directly on the map!

It’s always in an instant~~Go directly to where we are positioned. It’s really amazing, haha! Sure enough, it is a set of useful tools for Pokemon Go cheats / Pokemon Go cheats / Pokemon Go walk cheats.

The program will also remind you to close the application based on geolocation on iOS first, and then open the program after the modification is completed! That is to say, we press Modify first, and then open the program, so that it can be used safely.

Single point move:

Single-point movement is a fun function. As long as you set the starting point and end point, and the moving speed, it is recommended to use the lowest one, so that the game screen will not keep popping up reminders. Finally, click “Start moving” to start moving. You can see that the screen of UltFone iOS virtual positioning artifact starts to move!

The screen of the iOS device also started to move synchronously, as shown in the picture below, walking slowly, originally walked for about 5 minutes, for the convenience of viewing, Xiaomi helped it shorten it to 4 seconds to watch 🤣🤣🤣.

UltFone iOS virtual positioning artifact will already plan out the path, and then start moving according to the path!

Multi-point movement:

Just like single-point movement, the same way of use, directly on the map of the UltFone iOS virtual positioning artifact, click the direction to walk.

Every time you click, there will be an additional path. After the final click is completed, click to start moving, so that the screen of UltFone iOS virtual positioning artifact will start to move!

Of course, the screen of the iPhone / iPad game will start to move, and there is no need to go outside by yourself 🤣🤣🤣 I am lazy.

Joystick movement:

Joystick movement is automatic and manual movement. After entering the joystick movement, you can see that there is a joystick in the lower left corner that can be operated. Just click it, and the screen of UltFone iOS virtual positioning artifact will start to move in the direction you clicked!

When moving, the direction of movement will always be fixed at the position you clicked, and you will keep going until you click another direction, and it will not change.

Finally, this is the end of Xiaomi’s introduction. If you are too tired to go out because of work or class, or too tired to go out during holidays, then let UltFone’s easy-to-use Pokemon Go plug-in / Pokemon Go plug-in / Pokemon Go walk Plug-in Pokémon plug-in/Pokemon Go plug-in/Pokemon Go walking plug-in UltFone iOS virtual positioning artifact positioning modification tool, helping you move around, you can play Pokemon Go without going out, it can move to the place you want to go , you can also move slowly or quickly according to your needs. The most important thing is that the operation is super simple. If you need a friend, download it and try it!

UltFone iOS Virtual Positioning Artifact Download Link: Please click me, please click me, please click me hard!

Finally, we must report a good news to everyone! ! The manufacturer generously provides a 30% discount coupon code, as long as you enter[UFBC30]at checkout, you can enjoy a 30% discount!

