Lenovo launched LOQ, an e-sports brand aimed at “novice players” in Taiwan

Lenovo LOQ 15 Intel

Lenovo released its new e-sports sub-brand LOQ in Taiwan for the first time today. The first product is LOQ 15″ Intel, and simultaneously updated Legion Slim 7i, Legion Slim 5i and Legion Pro 5i products under the Legion series.

LOQ (pronounced the same as Lock) was originally supposed to be the IdeaPad Gaming series, but Lenovo believes that a laptop with the names of “IdeaPad” and “Gaming” at the same time will easily confuse consumers with its positioning, so it is separated. Although it is still an “entry” e-sports series below the Legion series, Lenovo has redesigned its appearance to make it closer to the e-sports style of the Legion series. The first product, LOQ 15″ Intel, as its name suggests, uses Intel’s system. You can choose Core i5-13420H processor or Core i7-13620H processor, with RTX 4050 or RTX 4060 independent graphics, plus 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The first product is a 15-inch 16:9 screen, but Lenovo is also preparing a 16-inch 16:10 model, the whole model is about 2.4 kg, and the price starts at NT$35,990. It is indeed a very attractive price for its specifications.

Lenovo Legion

Lenovo Legion

In addition to LOQ, Lenovo has also updated three gaming models: Legion Slim 7i 16″, Legion Pro 5i 16″, and Legion Slim 5i 16″. The Legion Slim 7i is relatively thin and light, with a weight of 2kg and a thickness of 2cm Inside, it is equipped with the highest Core i9-13900H processor and RTX 4070 configuration. Its 16-inch screen has a resolution of 3,200 x 2,000, and it has 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD and a 99.99WHr battery. Ultimate. Legion Slim 7i is priced from NT$69,990.

Legion Pro 5i is equipped with the highest Core i9-13900HX processor and RTX 4070 independent display, plus 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. Its 16-inch screen has a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 and has a power of 80WHr. The price starts from NT$56,990. Legion Slim 5i is equipped with the highest Core i7-13700H processor and RTX 4060 independent display, plus 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Its 16-inch screen also has a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600, and has the same 80WHr power, and the price starts from NT$45,990.

