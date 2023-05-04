Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX 30 down 0.51% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX 30 down 0.51%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , , and sectors propelled shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, Germany, it fell 0.51%, while the index lost 0.44%, while the index rose 0.31%.

The best performers of the session were Qiagen NV (ETR:), which rose 3.36% or 1.37 points to trade at 42.10 at the close. Meanwhile, Germany’s BMW AG (ETR:) was up 2.75% or 2.78 points to end at 103.80 and Deutsche Börse (ETR:) was up 1.73% or 3.00 points to 176.15 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Mercedes Benz Group AG (ETR:), which fell 7.39% or 5.19 points to trade at 65.06 at the close. Zalando SE (ETR:) declined 7.02% or 2.46 points to end at 32.59 and Mtu Aero Engines Holding AG (ETR:) shed 3.54% or 8.40 points to 229.20 at the close.

The top performers on the MidCap Index (MDAX: ) were Delivery Hero AG (ETR: ), which rose 4.15% to end at 39.44, Rational AG (ETR: ), which was up 3.78% to settle at 687.00 and Aixtron SE (ETR: ) rose 3.28% to close at 26.77.

The worst performers of the session were RTL Group SA (ETR:) which was down 6.26% to 38.66 in late trade, Hensoldt Ag (ETR:) which lost 6.00% to settle at 31.62 and Fraport (ETR:) which was down 4.90% to end at 31.62 in late trade. The price is 45.43.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Morphosys (ETR: ), which rose 8.86% to 20.14, Software AG (ETR: ), which was up 5.83% to settle at 35.24 and SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR: ) Up 3.89% to close at 101.40.

The worst performers were Hensoldt Ag (ETR:) which was down 6.00% to 31.62 in late trade, TeamViewer AG (ETR:) which lost 2.16% to settle at 14.71 and Infineon AG (ETR:) which was down 1.81% The closing price was 32.75.

418 stocks on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange fell, and the number exceeded the number of stocks that closed higher – 249. At the same time, 79 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat.

Shares in Rational AG (ETR:) rose to 1-year highs; up 3.78% or 25.00 to 687.00. Software AG (ETR:) shares rose to 1-year highs; up 5.83% or 1.94 to 35.24 at the close.

Implied volatility, a measure of DAX 30 options, rose 3.20% to 20.32, a near one-month high.

Gold futures options for June delivery rose 1.05%, or 21.40 points, to $2,058.40. For the rest of the futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for June delivery rose 0.58% (0.40 points) to trade at $69.00, while the July London Brent crude oil futures contract rose 0.84% ​​(0.61) to trade at $72.94.

EUR/USD did not rise or fall by 0.27%, and the exchange rate was 1.10; at the same time, EUR/GBP was basically flat at 0.49%, with a quotation of 0.88.

U.S. dollar index futures fell 0.06% to 101.06.