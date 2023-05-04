Home » Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX 30 down 0.51% By Investing.com
Business

Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX 30 down 0.51% By Investing.com

by admin
Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX 30 down 0.51% By Investing.com
© Reuters. Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX 30 down 0.51%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , , and sectors propelled shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, Germany, it fell 0.51%, while the index lost 0.44%, while the index rose 0.31%.

The best performers of the session were Qiagen NV (ETR:), which rose 3.36% or 1.37 points to trade at 42.10 at the close. Meanwhile, Germany’s BMW AG (ETR:) was up 2.75% or 2.78 points to end at 103.80 and Deutsche Börse (ETR:) was up 1.73% or 3.00 points to 176.15 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Mercedes Benz Group AG (ETR:), which fell 7.39% or 5.19 points to trade at 65.06 at the close. Zalando SE (ETR:) declined 7.02% or 2.46 points to end at 32.59 and Mtu Aero Engines Holding AG (ETR:) shed 3.54% or 8.40 points to 229.20 at the close.

The top performers on the MidCap Index (MDAX: ) were Delivery Hero AG (ETR: ), which rose 4.15% to end at 39.44, Rational AG (ETR: ), which was up 3.78% to settle at 687.00 and Aixtron SE (ETR: ) rose 3.28% to close at 26.77.

The worst performers of the session were RTL Group SA (ETR:) which was down 6.26% to 38.66 in late trade, Hensoldt Ag (ETR:) which lost 6.00% to settle at 31.62 and Fraport (ETR:) which was down 4.90% to end at 31.62 in late trade. The price is 45.43.

See also  Bosch & ZF supply China's car manufacturers, German manufacturers are weakening

The top performers on the TecDAX were Morphosys (ETR: ), which rose 8.86% to 20.14, Software AG (ETR: ), which was up 5.83% to settle at 35.24 and SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR: ) Up 3.89% to close at 101.40.

The worst performers were Hensoldt Ag (ETR:) which was down 6.00% to 31.62 in late trade, TeamViewer AG (ETR:) which lost 2.16% to settle at 14.71 and Infineon AG (ETR:) which was down 1.81% The closing price was 32.75.

418 stocks on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange fell, and the number exceeded the number of stocks that closed higher – 249. At the same time, 79 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat.

Shares in Rational AG (ETR:) rose to 1-year highs; up 3.78% or 25.00 to 687.00. Software AG (ETR:) shares rose to 1-year highs; up 5.83% or 1.94 to 35.24 at the close.

Implied volatility, a measure of DAX 30 options, rose 3.20% to 20.32, a near one-month high.

Gold futures options for June delivery rose 1.05%, or 21.40 points, to $2,058.40. For the rest of the futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for June delivery rose 0.58% (0.40 points) to trade at $69.00, while the July London Brent crude oil futures contract rose 0.84% ​​(0.61) to trade at $72.94.

EUR/USD did not rise or fall by 0.27%, and the exchange rate was 1.10; at the same time, EUR/GBP was basically flat at 0.49%, with a quotation of 0.88.

U.S. dollar index futures fell 0.06% to 101.06.

You may also like

Train traffic – countries are pushing for higher...

Personal income tax, hypothesis 3 rates already in...

Energy transition: Power grids too weak – Vonovia...

Meloni, “Sechi and Lombards? Heirs of the Italian...

The price of gold hits a record high...

Telecom – Apple beats expectations thanks to rising...

Elon Musk, the defaulting tenant: here are Twitter’s...

Coronation of Charles III: This is what Europe’s...

War, rain of drones in Ukraine. Moscow: “US...

Ukraine – Wagenknecht criticizes the award of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy