Shooting in Mladenovac | Info

Tonight, a shooting took place in Mladenovac in which a policeman and his sister were killed, seven people were wounded.

Source: MONDO

In the shooting that took place tonight in the village of Dubona near Mladenovacas many as seven people were wounded, and two people lost their lives.

According to unconfirmed information, there are also children among the wounded.

The police have launched a search for UB (21). All available patrols were sent in the direction of Mladenovac and Mali Požarevac.

All ramps on the road Belgrade – Mladenovac are closed, and the police operation “Vihor” is in force. According to the media, the attacker is fleeing in the direction of Niš in a “Mercedes”.

Ambulance and police teams are at the scene of the incident. As reported Serbian mediaan automatic rifle was allegedly fired from a moving vehicle.

