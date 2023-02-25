WCBA quarter-finals: Zhejiang upset wins Inner Mongolia wins Shanxi 2023-02-25 18:48:34.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Wang Chunyan

On the 24th, the first round of the quarterfinals of the 2022-2023 Chinese Women’s Basketball League (WCBA) continued in Hohhot. The Zhejiang Chouzhou Bank team defeated the Jiangsu Nangang team in an upset, and the defending champion Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Team Great victory over Shanxi Bamboo Leaf Green Wine Team.

This season’s WCBA regular season consists of two stages. In the first stage, teams are divided into groups according to the league rankings of last season. Group A is for the first to ninth place, and Group B is for the rest of the teams. After the end of the first stage, the bottom three in Group A and the top three in Group B exchange positions. Although the Zhejiang team ranked first in Group B in the second stage of the regular season, there is still a certain gap between the strength and the Jiangsu team, which ranks second in Group A.

The two teams fought inextricably in the first half of the game that day, and the Zhejiang team led 35:34 at the end of the half. The third quarter became the turning point of the game. The Zhejiang team played a wave of 17:0 offensive climax in 4 minutes and entered the fourth quarter with a 15-point lead.

Although the Jiangsu team opened up the situation early in the final quarter with Hu Xinyu’s three-pointer, the Zhejiang team successfully prevented the opponent’s chasing momentum with effective defense and finally won 76:67.

The Inner Mongolia team ushered in the first home game of the season that day, and more than 5,000 fans poured into the scene to cheer for the home team.

Although the outside world believed that the Inner Mongolia team had a great advantage against the Shanxi team before the game, the Shanxi team still caused a lot of trouble for the home team in the first quarter. Zhang Yi felt good and scored 12 points in a single quarter, helping the Shanxi team to 22:21 Leading into the second quarter.

In the second quarter of the game, the Inner Mongolia team strengthened their defense and only allowed their opponents to score 9 points. In terms of offense, Huang Sijing of the Inner Mongolia team found his form, scored 10 points in a single quarter, and led the team into the second half with a 43:31 lead.

In the second half, the Inner Mongolia team gradually expanded its lead and finally won 88:51. In this game, all 12 players of the Inner Mongolia team got the chance to play, 11 of them scored, and 4 scored in double figures.

On the 25th, there will be two contests in the second round of the quarter-finals. The Shanghai Baoshan Dahua team and the Sichuan Yuandamei Band, which won the first round, can win the top four seats as long as they win.