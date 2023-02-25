ARC SYSTEM WORKS Asian branch announced that “Blazlan Cross Tag Battle”, which is currently on sale on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam platforms, will be available on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Series X this spring| S, Xbox One, and Windows platforms, and will be available for public testing on March 3 this year.

In response to the imminent release of Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows versions, Ark System is expected to conduct a 4-day “Blazlan” from March 3 (Fri) to March 6 (Mon), 2023 Free public beta for Apocalypse Cross Tag Battle. In this public test for a limited period, not only online battles can be played, but also game modes such as teaching, story mode, and training mode.

period

March 3, 2023 (Friday) 9:00 to March 6, 2023 (Mon) 15:00 (GMT+8)

platform

Xbox Series X|S、Xbox One、Windows

playable character

A total of 53 characters (including all additional DLC characters that have been listed)

Available Game Modes

Story Mode: A mode where you can watch the story of the game.

Training Mode: A mode in which you can set special training functions that reproduce various battle situations for operational practice.

Network Mode: A mode in which you can compete with players from all over the world using a network connection, such as level matching and player matching.

VS mode: You can directly choose your favorite character for offline battle.

Tactical Mode: An offline mode where you can learn operations, combinations, techniques, etc. while experiencing the unique system of the game.

Survival Mode: Offline mode where you play against the CPU until your stamina runs out.

Viewing Mode: A mode in which various illustrations and videos can be viewed.

Movie Theater: A mode where you can watch saved battles.

※ People who have not joined Xbox Live Gold can also play online multiplayer games.

※ Internet connection is also required to play offline mode.

※ This public beta application is free to download and play multiplayer games online, but additional network communication fees are required.

※ Save data cannot be inherited to the official version.

“Blazlan: Cross Tag Battle” is the representative 2D fighting game “BLAZBLUE” series of Ark System, which integrates the fighting games “Persona 4 Ultimate Late Night Arena”, “Birth by Night”, and “RWBY” , “Heart of the Holy Spirit”, “Senran Kagura Summer Showdown-Girls’ Choice-“, “AKATSUKI Ausf. . With the simple operation method, players who are exposed to fighting games for the first time can also display gorgeous combos, and can also appreciate the unique development of the original story.