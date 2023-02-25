Free-to-attend public beta will be available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows
March 3, 2023 (Friday) 9:00 to March 6, 2023 (Mon) 15:00 (GMT+8)
Xbox Series X|S、Xbox One、Windows
A total of 53 characters (including all additional DLC characters that have been listed)
Story Mode: A mode where you can watch the story of the game.
Training Mode: A mode in which you can set special training functions that reproduce various battle situations for operational practice.
Network Mode: A mode in which you can compete with players from all over the world using a network connection, such as level matching and player matching.
VS mode: You can directly choose your favorite character for offline battle.
Tactical Mode: An offline mode where you can learn operations, combinations, techniques, etc. while experiencing the unique system of the game.
Survival Mode: Offline mode where you play against the CPU until your stamina runs out.
Viewing Mode: A mode in which various illustrations and videos can be viewed.
Movie Theater: A mode where you can watch saved battles.
※ People who have not joined Xbox Live Gold can also play online multiplayer games.
※ Internet connection is also required to play offline mode.
※ This public beta application is free to download and play multiplayer games online, but additional network communication fees are required.
※ Save data cannot be inherited to the official version.
