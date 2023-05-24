We floated above the surface and we are breathing, says Zlín coach Vrba before the match for everything in Brno

“We will be playing for our lives in Brno. However, we will definitely not go there with the idea that we will defend the club. But if we present ourselves against Zbrojovce with a similar performance as in Pardubice or now against Baník, we should not have the chance to defend our first league status in the play-off,” he says. before the key match Vrba.

At the same time, the match with Ostrava did not develop very well for his team for a long time. In addition, Pardubice and Brno were leading in the duels played simultaneously, so Ševci was already in acute danger of falling into the second league. “I knew what it looked like in other matches. That’s why we strengthened the attacking phase with substitutions earlier than we originally planned. It paid off. Just like in Pardubice, we decided to win in the end. I’m glad that we’ve been managing critical situations lately,” the experienced coach revels.

Still goalless, the footballers from Baťo město at the end of the first half hour survived a penalty kick, which goalkeeper Dostál saved for Almási. Judge Szikszay only ordered it after the intervention of video referee Adámková. In the second half, on the other hand, the home side demanded penalties, but VAR was against it. “That he didn’t wish us again? They probably made the right decision,” said Vrba ironically. “I won’t comment on it, I already had it once for fifty thousand crowns,” he smiled bitterly.

Photo: Vlastimil Vacek, Law Judge Jana Adámková.

While Fantiš scored three points for Zlín at the end in Pardubice, in the duel with Baník, another unconventional scorer Janetzký prevailed with a header at the end. “They are guys who have played a lot at the club. They show character. They are doing everything to ensure that Zlín does not fall out of the league,” values ​​Vrba.