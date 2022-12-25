Mario Balotelli he is madly in love with Francesca Monti. The former AC Milan and Inter player shared a romantic story on social media that frames his girlfriend on the notes of a beautiful song by Coldpaly, Paradise. And then a ring emoticon.

Raffaella Ficolongtime ex-girlfriend of Mario Balotelli, she was unbalanced about the alleged wedding in an interview with the social program Casa Pipol. “He and I have a wonderful relationship today. He recently came to Naples for Pia’s birthday (the daughter they had together ten years ago, ed) with his new girlfriend. He’s not getting married, otherwise he would have told me” .