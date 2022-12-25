Home Sports Wedding atmosphere for Mario Balotelli and Francesca? His former historian Raffaella Fico is unbalanced
Sports

Wedding atmosphere for Mario Balotelli and Francesca? His former historian Raffaella Fico is unbalanced

by admin
Wedding atmosphere for Mario Balotelli and Francesca? His former historian Raffaella Fico is unbalanced

Rumors about the possible wedding, the historic ex Raffaella speaks

Mario Balotelli he is madly in love with Francesca Monti. The former AC Milan and Inter player shared a romantic story on social media that frames his girlfriend on the notes of a beautiful song by Coldpaly, Paradise. And then a ring emoticon.

Raffaella Ficolongtime ex-girlfriend of Mario Balotelli, she was unbalanced about the alleged wedding in an interview with the social program Casa Pipol. “He and I have a wonderful relationship today. He recently came to Naples for Pia’s birthday (the daughter they had together ten years ago, ed) with his new girlfriend. He’s not getting married, otherwise he would have told me” .

December 24, 2022 (change December 24, 2022 | 11:35 am)

© breaking latest news

See also  Ferraresi in amazing conditions is not enough to stop the Collegno

You may also like

Varane and the curse of Marciniak: the defender...

Vittorio Adorni, world champion in 1968 and winner...

Serie B big names: Zambrotta on world champion...

Volleyball: the derby of the heart in Santo...

The dashboard of the Blue Bird becomes a...

the comment of the Gazzetta-Video Gazzetta.it

Adorni, the gentleman cyclist who conversed with Pasolini...

Nba Christmas, Mavericks-Lakers quote: super sfida Doncic-LeBron

Ten Hag: Manchester United and Rashford Luke Shodalot...

Nba Christmas, Knicks-76ers quote: Embiid over 30.5 a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy