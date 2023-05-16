Wednesday’s transfer gossip: Kane, Mbappe, Messi, Neymar, Gundogan, Mane, Xhaka

Paris St-Germain football adviser Luis Campos has met 29-year-old Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane’s representatives about the possibility of the French champions signing the England captain. (Foot Mercato – in French) external-link

Real Madrid want to sign France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, from PSG and Bayern Munich’s 22-year-old Canada left-back Alphonso Davies, along with 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham this summer. (Sky Sports) external-link

Feyenoord are set to offer Dutch manager Arne Slot, 44, a new contract to fend off interest from Tottenham. (Mail) external-link

Barcelona want to re-sign Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, and Brazil striker Neymar, 31, from PSG. (Football Transfers) external-link

Arsenal and Barcelona are interested in 32-year-old Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who wants longer than a one-year deal to stay with Manchester City. (Sports picture – in German) external-link

Bayern Munich are open to selling Senegal striker Sadio Mane, 31, in the summer and are unlikely to exercise an option to turn 28-year-old Portugal defender Joao Cancelo’s loan move from Manchester City into a permanent switch for £60m. (Times – subscription required) external-link

Bayer Leverkusen are in advanced talks with Arsenal about signing Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, 30, from the Gunners for about £13m. (Standard) external-link

Roma‘s England forward Tammy Abraham says Chelsea and England defender Reece James, 23, has told his former team-mate to return to Stamford Bridge, with Manchester United and Newcastle United also interested in the 25-year-old. (Tuttomercatoweb, via Standard) external-link

Brighton are expected to sign 27-year-old Germany midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, who is out of contract at Borussia Dortmund in the summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Leeds United will have to secure their Premier League status to have a chance of bringing English midfielder James Milner back to the club, although Brighton remain favourites to land the 37-year-old when his Liverpool contract runs out this summer. (Mail) external-link

Tottenham’s list of candidates for their sporting director role includes Tim Steidten, who held a similar role at Bayer Leverkusen, with Brentford’s Lee Dykes and Roma’s Tiago Pinto also under consideration. (Standard) external-link

Women’s Super League side Chelsea are interested in Lyon and USA midfielder Catarina Macario, 23, and PSG’s 27-year-old Canada defender Ashley Lawrence, with Denmark forward Pernille Harder, 30, and Sweden defender Magdalena Eriksson, 29, set to join Bayern Munich in the summer. (Standard) external-link