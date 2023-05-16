Bogotá: Police recovered 346 stolen vehicles in 2023

At a press conference, the Bogotá Metropolitan Police delivered the balance of vehicle recovery so far in 2023. According to the authorities, 346 vehicles have been recovered in the capital.

Of the total number of vehicles recovered, the Transit and Transport section has managed to recover 72 of these vehicles at the different checkpoints arranged on the city’s roads.

In addition, some vehicles that were recovered came from other cities and authorities found them hidden in Bogotá. “Criminal investigation units have managed to identify places where criminals hid several of the vehicles after they were stolen in other cities in the country,” said Colonel Wilson Barrios Perdomo, head of the MEBOG Transit and Transportation section.

Recommendations to avoid buying stolen vehicles

One of the modalities that according to the authorities the criminals use is to alter the marking of stolen vehicles to sell them at low prices.

“We must be wary of the low prices offered by some sellers, especially offers on social networks and other unofficial media. The recommendation is that they take the vehicle they want to buy so that it can be reviewed by an expert to verify that the vehicle is original,” Colonel Barrios recommended.