Chelsea have made contact with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann, 35, and ex-Spain manager Luis Enrique, 52, over becoming the club’s new manager. (Telegraph – subscription required) external-link

However, Chelsea could appoint their former midfielder and manager Frank Lampard as caretaker boss until the end of the season after he was seen in the stands watching Tuesday’s draw with Liverpool. (Sun) external-link

Brighton‘s Italian boss Roberto de Zerbi, 43, is not being considered as a potential manager for Chelsea following the sacking of his Seagulls predecessor Graham Potter. (Athletic – subscription required) external-link

Having been sacked by Chelsea, Englishman Potter, 47, is a candidate to become the next West Ham boss with the club set to consider the future of current manager, Scot David Moyes, 59, in the summer. (Telegraph – subscription required) external-link

Both De Zerbi and Nagelsmann have indicated they are not interested in the vacant Tottenham manager job. (90 minutes) external-link

Former Crystal Palace manager, Frenchman Patrick Vieira, 46, could become Nottingham Forest‘s manager if the club decide to sack 43-year-old Englishman Steve Cooper. (Mail) external-link

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, is unlikely to reach an agreement with Paris St-Germain to extend his stay at the club. (ESPN) external-link

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have made an official offer to Messi worth more than 400m euros (£350m) a year. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham have expressed an interest in activating the £40m release clause of Napoli‘s South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, 26. (Mail) external-link

Southampton‘sEngland midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 28, is a summer target for Manchester United. (Football Insider) external-link

Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Everton, Wolves, Burnley and Middlesbrough are considering a move for Rangers’ Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos, 26. (Teamtalk) external-link

Liverpool have switched their attention to Brighton and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, after Wolves removed a clause from Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes’ contract that would have allowed the 24-year-old to join the Reds for £44m this summer. (Mirror) external-link

Wolves are preparing to make a move for Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos, with the 26-year-old out of contract this summer. (90 minutes) external-link

Ajax are keen to bring Manchester United and Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 25, back to the club this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic, 23, would be open to joining Arsenal this summer, having rejected the Gunners for Juventus last January. (FourFourTwo) external-link

Liverpool will allow Guinea midfielder Naby Keita, 28, to leave the club on a free transfer this summer. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Sampdoria will not make their loan deal for Tottenham and England midfielder Harry Winks, 27, permanent because of financial problems at the club. (Sun) external-link