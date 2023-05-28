Wendie Renard pays tribute to Jean-Michel Aulas: “A man of values”

“What does this new place in the standard team of the D1 season represent?
The work done individually but above all collectively. It hasn’t been an easy season but we have collectively managed to win three out of four titles (Champions Trophy, French Cup, Championship). It’s good to be present, it also shows the regularity individually. I’ve been on the standard team for several years. Thanks to those who vote. We will continue to work to stay there.
Where does this requirement to always want to stay at the top level come from?
I am like this. I like to win, I don’t like to lose. I started at 16 (a pro), it’s to grab everything. Inevitably, we cannot win every season, but individually, I am very demanding with myself. Satisfaction is only there when you manage to win everything. That’s how we keep this flame in us, that we give ourselves every day to improve.
How do you explain your relationship with President Aulas?
I explain it quite simply by the fact that I have been seeing him for 17 years. When I arrived, I was 16, I was afraid of him. I saw him from my little chair in Martinique, and I said to myself: “I have President Aulas in front of me”. It did something to me. He is a charismatic man. when we know everything he has done, we are afraid but positively. Gradually, I became captain when Patrice Lair gave me the armband. I saw him a little more. I got to know him differently. He is a man of values. You know his business side, he is a leader, a competitor, a visionary. He does everything to win. We have this chance to see him humanly, he is a beautiful person.
A word on the best player trophy for Delphine Cascarino, your teammate at OL…
I wish she hadn’t hurt herself to continue with us(recently injured in D1, Cascarino withdrew for the World Cup). On his season? She can do better still. It has been mounting pressure for several years. She takes experience, it’s easier on the pitch to analyze things and hurt her direct opponent. She is capable of doing everything, she has the speed, this ability to easily eliminate her opponents. Tactically, she begins to understand and assimilate many things. She will come back stronger and she will still hurt. A talent like that, we don’t have it every day. »