Wendie Renard pays tribute to Jean-Michel Aulas: “A man of values”

How do you explain your relationship with President Aulas?

I explain it quite simply by the fact that I have been seeing him for 17 years. When I arrived, I was 16, I was afraid of him. I saw him from my little chair in Martinique, and I said to myself: “I have President Aulas in front of me”. It did something to me. He is a charismatic man. when we know everything he has done, we are afraid but positively. Gradually, I became captain when Patrice Lair gave me the armband. I saw him a little more. I got to know him differently. He is a man of values. You know his business side, he is a leader, a competitor, a visionary. He does everything to win. We have this chance to see him humanly, he is a beautiful person.