Home Sports Werder Bremen: Team treasury stolen from the dressing room
Sports

Werder Bremen: Team treasury stolen from the dressing room

by admin
Werder Bremen: Team treasury stolen from the dressing room
Bundesliga Five-digit amount

Werder Bremen’s team treasury stolen from the dressing room

| Reading time: 2 minutes

Where's the charcoal? Marvin Ducksch and his Bremen teammates were robbed

Where’s the charcoal? Marvin Ducksch and his Bremen teammates were robbed

Source: dpa/Carmen Jaspersen

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Werder Bremen has increased the safety precautions in the changing rooms of the Weser Stadium. The reason is the disappearance of the team fund. The theft caused internal unrest and the police are involved.

AThe team cash box has been stolen from the Werder Bremen dressing room. As the “Deichstube” portal reported on Tuesday, the team stored a low five-digit amount of money in the cabin. Actually, this area of ​​a professional team is well protected.

“Yes, the team treasury went away a few months ago. We don’t know where she went,” Werder’s professional football manager Clemens Fritz was quoted as saying. The club also called the police, but so far without any result. Fritz did not explain where the money was kept. “We have to be even more careful and have restricted access even more,” he said.

also read

Marco Reus (centre) has not yet won a championship with Dortmund. Until now ....

The dressing room of a professional club is usually difficult to access for outsiders. “That annoyed us all and caused a bit of unrest at the time,” said 42-year-old Fritz. Internal penalties for those who are late or for other offenses that harm the team flow into the coffers. After the season, many teams use the money to finance joint trips and vacations.

Werder with an unnecessary defeat

In terms of sport, things weren’t going well for the surprisingly strong climber recently. Werder unnecessarily lost 2-1 at FC Augsburg last matchday. “We should have scored points in terms of performance, game shares, maybe even could have won,” coach Ole Werner said angrily.

In order to position themselves permanently higher in the table, the promoted team has to win games like in Augsburg and finally show more consistency. “We have to perform as a team,” said captain Marco Friedl. “It’s our first season back in the Bundesliga. We know that there are ups and downs. We have to try that the highs are longer than the lows.” Bremen are currently stuck in the middle of the table. The distance to the relegation places is a reassuring eleven points and is therefore larger than the European Cup ranks.

See also  Milan Scudetto, the inspiration of '99: this is how you win at the last sprint

You may also like

Dortmund accuses the referee

SCARPA PRESENTS THE NEW RIBELLE TECH 3 HD

Spezia-Verona: life is being with you, the rest...

Eintracht fans are not allowed to go to...

The 5 Padel Cup arrives in the Principality...

Scattered considerations after Lazio-Az Akmaar (1-2)

Champions League: BR Volleys – Against the best...

The most amazing colored chameleons, this is how...

Tim Lobinger dies of cancer: Sportwelt says goodbye...

Exum and Punter make Partizan fly, Virtus ko

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy