Werder Bremen has increased the safety precautions in the changing rooms of the Weser Stadium. The reason is the disappearance of the team fund. The theft caused internal unrest and the police are involved.

AThe team cash box has been stolen from the Werder Bremen dressing room. As the “Deichstube” portal reported on Tuesday, the team stored a low five-digit amount of money in the cabin. Actually, this area of ​​a professional team is well protected.

“Yes, the team treasury went away a few months ago. We don’t know where she went,” Werder’s professional football manager Clemens Fritz was quoted as saying. The club also called the police, but so far without any result. Fritz did not explain where the money was kept. “We have to be even more careful and have restricted access even more,” he said.

The dressing room of a professional club is usually difficult to access for outsiders. “That annoyed us all and caused a bit of unrest at the time,” said 42-year-old Fritz. Internal penalties for those who are late or for other offenses that harm the team flow into the coffers. After the season, many teams use the money to finance joint trips and vacations.

Werder with an unnecessary defeat

In terms of sport, things weren’t going well for the surprisingly strong climber recently. Werder unnecessarily lost 2-1 at FC Augsburg last matchday. “We should have scored points in terms of performance, game shares, maybe even could have won,” coach Ole Werner said angrily.

In order to position themselves permanently higher in the table, the promoted team has to win games like in Augsburg and finally show more consistency. “We have to perform as a team,” said captain Marco Friedl. “It’s our first season back in the Bundesliga. We know that there are ups and downs. We have to try that the highs are longer than the lows.” Bremen are currently stuck in the middle of the table. The distance to the relegation places is a reassuring eleven points and is therefore larger than the European Cup ranks.