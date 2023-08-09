WERTICAL SAN ROMERIO | Sportdimontagna.com

Spectacular location: Val Poschiavo, in Switzerland, a stone’s throw from Tirano, starting from Miralago on Lake Poschiavo and arriving at the church of San Romerio.

An atypical vertical the one organized in Switzerland, with a line start scheduled for 10:15 and the first 700 flat meters on the shores of the lake before climbing up the 3.1 km climb and 900 meters in altitude. Last 300 meters slightly downhill to sprint towards the finish and cross the finish line in San Romerio.

Prize money of absolute respect with cash prizes for the first 5 men and the first 5 women.

500 CHF

400 CHF

300 CHF

200 CHF

100 CHF

Furthermore, for the first competitor (male or female) who crosses the finish line there will be an additional prize of 500 CHF.

The times to beat are those set in the 2022 edition by Andrea Prandi with 33 minutes and 26 seconds and by Giulia Murada with 39 minutes and 30 seconds.

For all participants, lunch is provided at the Alpe San Romerio Refuge at the end of the trial. Also scheduled is the Mini Wertical for children from 0 to 13 years on a route of 2.5km and 250m in altitude with departure from the locality of Frata/La Greta at 11:30.

Registration is open at a cost of 30 CHF for the Wertical and 15 CHF for the Mini Wertical. Possibility of registration also on the day of the event from 8:00 to 9:30 in Miralago.

Program Sunday 27 August

8:00/9:30 registrations, delivery of race packs and bibs

10:15 partenza Wertical San Romerio

10:45 expected arrival first competitors

11:30 Mini Wertical departure

12:30 arrival last athletes

1.30 pm awards ceremony

From 11:30 it will be possible to use the catering service (even for non-members at a cost of 12 CHF)

Info and registration on www.werticalsanromerio.ch

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

